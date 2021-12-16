Trending Tags

This Ontario Hiking Trail Will Lead You Past Glacial Potholes & A Frozen Waterfall

It is only 1 hour from Toronto! ❄️

@mandmactive | Instagram, @miriamdurcik | Instagram

The next time you are craving some fresh air, it is time to explore this gorgeous Ontario hiking trail that will take you to a frozen waterfall.

Rockwood Conservation Area is just one hour from Toronto, which is open all year, even in the winter.

There are two paths to explore within the park, including the short 1.3-kilometre long Pothole Trail.

Following the trail, you'll feel like you were transported to a glistening winter wonderland. You'll get to see large glacial potholes, cliffs, a river, and even a waterfall.

The park is open daily, except December 24, 25 and 26, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Rockwood Conservation Area

Price: $6.64+ per person

Address: 161 Fall St. S., Rockwood, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is an easy hike that will take you past so many natural wonders.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

