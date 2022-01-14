Trending Tags

This Popular Toronto Brunch Spot Is Offering 50% Off To Frontline Health Care Workers RN

The promo will run for as long as the province stays in lockdown.

Toronto Staff Writer
This Popular Toronto Brunch Spot Is Offering 50% Off To Frontline Healthcare Workers RN
@oldschoolyyz | Instagram

If you or someone you know is a frontline health care worker, Old School, a popular brunch spot in Toronto, is currently offering 50% off meals right now.

Narcity spoke with the owner of Old School, Andrew, who shared some details on why they decided to offer a 50% discount for frontline health care workers.

As a pharmacist by trade, he has seen first hand the strain that has been put on frontline workers at this time — himself included — since his three pharmacies have been administering vaccines and offering rapid testing to Torontonians.

"We have been trying to support our health care workers since the pandemic started," he said, and added that Old School had turned into a food packaging facility at the height of the pandemic for Operation Ramzieh, and donated and sent out food to seniors and vulnerable Torontonians.

"We also offered 50% off for frontline health care workers last winter and delivered many surprise lunches to local fire stations, police stations, hospitals and pharmacies throughout 2021."

Old School announced they would be reoffering this promotional deal on January 13 on their Instagram page.

"We would like to offer all frontline healthcare workers 50% off as a THANK YOU!" Old School's IG post reads.

Based on the Instagram post about the promotion, all health care workers need to do is flash their ID or proof of where they work to get the discount.

How long will this deal last? According to the owner, it will run for as long as Ontario is under Step Two measures.

As of January 5, indoor dining at restaurants has been closed to the public, but these restrictions are currently set to expire by January 26.

Old School

Price: 💸- 💸💸

Cuisine: Brunch, Comfort food

Address: 800 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Packed with tons of brunch staples, burgers, and some seriously cheesy mac 'n' cheese, Old School offers all of the comfort food that Torontonians might want to load up on during the Step Two measures.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

