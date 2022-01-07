Trending Tags

McDonald's Canada Is Giving Free Coffee & Tea To Frontline Workers

Throughout the entire month of January.

@mcdonaldscanada

Frontline workers are once again working their absolute hardest as COVID-19 cases rise across Canada and efforts to administer booster shots increase.

McDonald's Canada wants to make their days just a little bit easier by offering free teas and coffees.

Anyone who is a frontline healthcare worker, vaccine volunteer, medical testing centre and pharmacy worker or emergency services and military personnel can pick up a medium McCafé Premium Roast Coffee or Tea by showing their valid work ID.

The offer runs through the entire month of January and is available at participating McDonald's as the stores are franchised. The offer can be redeemed at the check-out counter in restaurants or the drive-through.

The brand previously offered complimentary beverages to frontline workers back in March 2020, when the pandemic started.


