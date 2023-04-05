This Toronto Funeral Site Lets You Scatter Ashes By The Water & Here's How It Works (PHOTOS)
When it comes to honouring a loved one who has passed away, many people choose to cremate their remains and scatter their ashes in a meaningful location.
In Toronto, a funeral site has recently gone viral on Reddit, capturing the attention of many individuals seeking a peaceful and accessible location to scatter their loved one's ashes.
The site in question is Prince of Wales Park, located in Etobicoke along the shoreline of Lake Ontario. The city of Toronto identified this park as a recommended location for the dispersal and scattering of funeral ashes, and it has since become a popular choice for many families.
In Toronto, scattering ashes on city land or in Lake Ontario is legal, and no city permission is required.
According to the Cremation Association of North America, almost 75% of all people who died in Canada were cremated in 2021.
Considering the demand, funeral homes across the country offer a variety of services related to cremation, including advice on scattering ashes.
In Hindu and Sikh cultures, cremation is the traditional method of disposing of the deceased. After cremation, the ashes are then scattered in a flowing water source, such as a river, ocean or lake.
Price of Wales Park in Etobicoke. Courtesy of Toronto and Region Conservation Authority.
Many people expressed their surprise on the Reddit thread a the existence of the site.
"Huh, very interesting. I didn't know this existed," one person commented. "I love that this exists," another person said.
Others mentioned that there are actually a few spots available in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) for the dispersion of ashes.
"There are a few of them around the GTA. I know they are used by the Hindu community," one wrote.
One such spot is a park by the Ontario Khalsa Darbar in Mississauga.