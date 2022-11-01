This Toronto Family Turned A $570K 'Haunted' Funeral Home Into Their Dream House (PHOTOS)
The old casket lift is now their bar.
Buying a 20-room house in Ontario for under a million dollars seems damn near impossible these days. But, despite the odds, one Toronto family managed to buy a mansion for under $600K, and it's all because of one tiny little detail — it used to be a funeral home.
Just shy of two years after purchasing it, Heather and Arryn Blumberg, along with their children Noa and Rafferty, have transformed the Victorian funeral parlor into a gothic dream house and landed themselves their own Discovery+ reality television show We Bought A Funeral Home.
Narcity chatted with them to get the scoop on what living in the home has been like and whether it's haunted or not.
How much did you purchase the property for initially?
The Cross Street residence in Dresden, ON.
Courtesy of Heather Blumberg
Heather told Narcity that the listed price of the home was $599K, but the family negotiated down to $570K.
How are the rooms laid out?
A coffin turned bar in a room painted black.
Courtesy of Heather Blumberg
"Every family member has their own floor basically," Heather revealed.
The first floor has all of the shared rooms, including an art studio, library, games room and two parlours and powder rooms.
The basement holds Raff's suite, which includes a bedroom, living room and bathroom. There's also a "movie room, gym, guest suite, bathroom, speakeasy, cigar lounge and old basement."
The second floor hosts the primary bedroom, bathroom, bar, living room, dressing room, guest suite and office.
The third floor is Noa's bedroom, along with a living room, dressing room, also complete with a guest room and library.
The home's widow's walk and rooftop make up the fourth floor, which Heather says will be a "bedroom and rooftop patio."
Were you going for a real-life 'Addams Family' vibe?
The Blumberg family in their Dresden home.
Courtesy of Heather Blumberg
Heather said they didn't intentionally go forTheAddams Family vibe "but it's kinda who we are I think!"
"The show didn't exaggerate anything, nothing is scripted. It was very important to us, the production company and network that this be a true representation of us and our journey," they added. "Also, when buying a historic funeral home, you get to really let your imagination go nuts in terms of design."
Do you think the house is haunted?
An ornate room in the Dresden home.
Courtesy of Heather Blumberg
Heather told Narcity that the family has "heard voices and music, seen a man walking around that definitely wasn't on the crew/contractor team, doors opening and closing, lights going on and off, lady shouting 'hello,' shadows…."
However, the so-called ghosts don't seem to impact the family's daily life. "We mostly just ignore it," Heather added.
How have you transformed the funeral home so far?
A sitting room decorated in dark colours.
Courtesy of Heather Blumberg
"The chapel is our kitchen, dining and family room," Heather said. "The embalming room became a cigar lounge, and the storage became the speakeasy. The casket lift did become a bar complete with coffin."
What else has stood out for you during the renovation process?
A sitting room decorated in dark colours.
Courtesy of Heather Blumberg
"The speakeasy and casket bar are obviously things you don’t see in most houses," they said.
Are you done renovating?
A large dining table complete with candles, flowers and a chandelier overhead.
Courtesy of Heather Blumberg
Heather confirmed to Narcity that the family still has plenty to do, including "5 guest suites, movie room, gym, widows walk, office, 2 libraries, art studio, games room and basement wine room/dining room to do!"
If you want to learn more about the Blumberg family and how they transformed their funeral home into a spooky mansion, you can binge the first season of We Bought A Funeral Home right now.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.