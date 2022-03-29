Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
food delivery toronto

Toronto Has A New Food Subscription Service & It Has Michelin Meals For Under $12 A Plate

You can prepare the meals in under 10 minutes.

Toronto Editorial Fellow
Co-founders of Spatula Foods Wallace Wong and Ian Weng. Right: Food from Spatula.

Co-founders of Spatula Foods Wallace Wong and Ian Weng. Right: Food from Spatula.

Spatula Foods | Newswire, @spatulafood | Instagram

There are a bunch of food subscriptions that Torontonians can get their hands on right now, and the latest one that just launched is dishing out some Michelin-worthy goodies.

Toronto start-up, Spatula Foods, announced on March 28 in a press release that they're launching a meal subscription service that will serve people Michelin chef meals right in the comfort of their homes.

"Our meals are specially engineered so you can't detect they were previously frozen," co-founder of Spatula Foods and Michelin-trained chef, Wallace Wong, said in the release.

The best part? All dishes start at $11.49 a plate, and they've said it will only take 10 minutes to prepare.

The launch comes after Spatula was able to raise $1.5M USD in pre-seed round funding.

According to their website, subscribers can choose four different dishes at $95.92 that have eight portions, six dishes with 12 portions at $138.88, or eight dishes that's got 16 portions priced at $181.84. There's also the option to choose to have meals delivered every week, or every two or three weeks.

The company has an all-star lineup to head this subscription service; Wong is a Top Chef Canada finalist and champion of Chopped Canada and Ian Weng used to be the Head of Strategy at Uber Eats Canada.

Right now they've got meals like wild mushroom risotto and slow-braised beef bolognese, and even a Singapore black pepper udon dish from CTV Masterchef winner Eric Chong featured on their menu.

And at the moment they're only delivering to the Greater Toronto Area.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...