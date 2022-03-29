Toronto Has A New Food Subscription Service & It Has Michelin Meals For Under $12 A Plate
You can prepare the meals in under 10 minutes.
There are a bunch of food subscriptions that Torontonians can get their hands on right now, and the latest one that just launched is dishing out some Michelin-worthy goodies.
Toronto start-up, Spatula Foods, announced on March 28 in a press release that they're launching a meal subscription service that will serve people Michelin chef meals right in the comfort of their homes.
"Our meals are specially engineered so you can't detect they were previously frozen," co-founder of Spatula Foods and Michelin-trained chef, Wallace Wong, said in the release.
The best part? All dishes start at $11.49 a plate, and they've said it will only take 10 minutes to prepare.
The launch comes after Spatula was able to raise $1.5M USD in pre-seed round funding.
According to their website, subscribers can choose four different dishes at $95.92 that have eight portions, six dishes with 12 portions at $138.88, or eight dishes that's got 16 portions priced at $181.84. There's also the option to choose to have meals delivered every week, or every two or three weeks.
The company has an all-star lineup to head this subscription service; Wong is a Top Chef Canada finalist and champion of Chopped Canada and Ian Weng used to be the Head of Strategy at Uber Eats Canada.
Right now they've got meals like wild mushroom risotto and slow-braised beef bolognese, and even a Singapore black pepper udon dish from CTV Masterchef winner Eric Chong featured on their menu.
And at the moment they're only delivering to the Greater Toronto Area.