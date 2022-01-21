Toronto Is Getting An Elementary School Inside Of A Condo & It's The First In Canada
More schools like this could be popping up around the province soon.
If you grew up in Toronto, you probably took the bus or walked some distance to school, but future Toronto children may not have to.
Toronto is getting Canada's first-ever elementary school inside of a condo building to "support" working families in "urban communities," according to an Ontario government news release.
The Ontario government announced on January 21 that they're investing $44 million "to build the new Lower Yonge Precinct Elementary School to help working families in Toronto."
The vertical learning space will be located in downtown Toronto by Yonge and Harbour Street in a multipurpose condo that will house 455 students.
The upwards expansion will offer residents in the Yonge and waterfront community more schooling options, and once it's built, the Ontario government says the project could be replicated to create more schools in dense urban areas.
The futuristic school is part of Premier Doug Ford's promise to build "modern, accessible, and technologically connected schools for Ontario youth."
"With many families living in condos and high-density urban communities, we believe their children deserve access to modern and safe schools in the hearts of their communities," said Ontario's Minister of Education Stephen Lecce.
"I am proud to deliver this progressive urban school within a high-density condominium project. This innovative partnership will provide access for young families to a state-of-the-art school in the heart of Toronto," he added.
The project is part of a larger province-wide investment of $600 million to create even more schools and child care facilities across Ontario in the coming years.