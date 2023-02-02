A Toronto Police Officer Got Busted For Impaired Driving After Crashing Into A Dump Truck
The officer refused to take a breathalyzer on the scene.
A Toronto Police officer is facing impaired driving charges after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 400 earlier this week.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the collision just after midnight Tuesday near Teston Road where a vehicle had crashed into the back of a dump truck.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
\u201c29 year old driver from Millbrook charged with #ImpairedDriving and refuse breath demand by #AuroraOPP after his vehicle collided into the back of a dump truck - #Hwy400/Teston Road - Jan 31 '23 12:05am. #90DayLicenceSuspension #7VehicleImpound\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1675286437
Officers on the scene said that a 29-year-old man from Milbrooke refused to take a breathalyzer test on the scene. He is facing charges for that as well as charges of impaired driving.
A Toronto Police Service (TPS) spokesperson later confirmed with Narcity that 29-year-old Detective Constable Jason Boag of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit was the officer involved.
They said he is a 9-year veteran of the force.
Boag has been suspended with pay, "as per the Police Services Act" and the situation has been referred to Professional Standards.
According to the OPP, Constable Boag's driver's license has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle has been impounded for a week following the incident.
He will answer to the charges in court.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.