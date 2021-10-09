Trending Tags

Toronto Rapper Top5 Has Been Arrested In California & He's Wanted For First-Degree Murder

Back in June, Top5 was believed to have been on the run in Alberta and B.C.

Toronto Rapper Top5 Has Been Arrested In California & He's Wanted For First-Degree Murder
LAPDHQ | Twitter, TorontoPolice | Twitter

Toronto rapper Top5, whose real name is Hassan Ali, has been arrested by police in California.

On October 7, the 22-year-old was arrested in L.A. by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department on a provisional American arrest warrant. Ali is wanted by Toronto Police for first-degree murder and three counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

The death that Ali was allegedly involved in happened on January 31, 2021, and Toronto Police reported that a man was "shot numerous times" while trying to drive his car into the garage of an apartment building in the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue. As a result of being shot, the victim's vehicle rolled away and hit the closed garage doors.

Toronto Police said they found an unresponsive man in the driver's seat who had gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 20-year-old Hashim Omar Hashi of Toronto.

Back in June, it was believed that Ali was on the run and had travelled to Calgary and Kelowna, B.C.

