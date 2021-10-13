Trending Tags

Tragically Hip Star Gord Downie's Rosedale Home Is Up For Sale & Can Be Yours For About $6M

The house comes out at over 6,000 square feet, too!

Tragically Hip Star Gord Downie's Rosedale Home Is Up For Sale & Can Be Yours For About $6M
Courtesy of Donna Thompson | The Thompson Team

Calling all Toronto fans of The Tragically Hip: frontman Gord Downie's former home is now up for sale in the city, and it's just a stone throws away from Castle Frank subway station.

Downie's stunning former house is currently on the market for a cool $5,988,000, and it may not actually be the kind of home you'd imagine a rock legend living in (though it is a very elegant home!)

Courtesy of Donna Thompson | The Thompson Team

Nestled at 12 McKenzie Ave. in Toronto's ritzy Rosedale neighbourhood, this sprawling four-bedroom and six-bathroom house offers over 6,000 square feet of space for its prospective buyers.

Courtesy of Donna Thompson | The Thompson Team

The foyer is tiled with luxurious marble and has high cathedral ceilings to admire right as you walk in.

Courtesy of Donna Thompson | The Thompson Team

With large bay windows and marble-floored fireplaces, this is the ultimate dining room to host dinner parties in.

Courtesy of Donna Thompson | The Thompson Team

The bright open-concept kitchen comes with a large walk-in pantry, a Sub-Zero wine fridge and an island for guests to sit at while you cook over the gas stove. There's even an Intercom system so you can call the whole family down when breakfast or dinner is ready.

Courtesy of Donna Thompson | The Thompson Team

The family room is filled with tall bay windows and french doors that lead out to the house's back deck.

Courtesy of Donna Thompson | The Thompson Team

All four bedrooms are fitted with high ceilings and hardwood flooring, and each of them has its own ensuite bathroom.

Courtesy of Donna Thompson | The Thompson Team

The master bedroom even comes with its own fireplace and a massive walk-in closet that has plenty of drawers and hanging to fit all of your wardrobe (and likely more).

Courtesy of Donna Thompson | The Thompson Team

The basement has heated flooring, an exercise room, and a bar area.

Courtesy of Donna Thompson | The Thompson Team

Plus, right from the basement, you can walk right out into the cozy, sunny backyard.

Gord Downie's Former House

Price: $5,988,000

Address: 12 McKenzie Avenue, Toronto, ON

Description: This spacious Rosedale home boasts four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and plenty of natural light seeping through the many windows throughout the house. There is also an infra-red sauna and five different fireplaces for you to cozy up by. Plus, an actual rockstar used to live here.

View Here

