Voting Times Have Reportedly Been Extended In Multiple Polling Stations Across Ontario
One voting station will stay open until 11 p.m.
Some voters might have more time to cast their ballots due to delays on Ontario's election night
According to CBC, 27 Ontario polling stations will continue to stay open, for as much as two hours. One riding, Kiiwetinoong, will continue to operate until 11 p.m.
However, some other locations will only stay open for as late as 10 minutes. Polls were originally meant to close at 9 p.m.
The news comes after technical difficulties at stations have been reported across Ontario. Some spots have reportedly been forced to switch to paper ballots.
Multiple residents took to Twitter in frustration throughout the day, stating that technical difficulties caused long wait times and delayed openings of polls.
"Technical issues caused a long line to walk away in Beaches-EY. We were first told it would take 5 mins to switch to manual. 30 minutes later, informed machines were rebooting (top-notch troubleshooting). Finally, we were told they had no ETA," wrote one user.
In a statement to Narcity, Elections Ontario stated that "we are monitoring all polling locations to ensure they have opened on time. We are continuing to process electors at all open polls."
"There have been some last-minute voting location changes which is why we are encouraging electors to enter their postal code into the voter information service on elections.on.ca, check the Elections Ontario app or call 1 888-668-8683 before they head out to the polls."
According to CBC, the full list of polling stations affected include:
- Algoma-Manitoulin, poll 004: 11 p.m.
- Brantford—Brant, poll 008: 9:10 p.m.
- Cambridge, poll 026: 9:15 p.m.
- Don Valley West, poll 023: 9:15 p.m.
- Etobicoke Centre, poll 411: 9:30 p.m.
- Etobicoke Centre, poll 412: 9:30 p.m.
- Flamborough—Glanbrook, poll 003: 10:45 p.m.
- Mississauga East—Cooksville, poll 020: 9:25 p.m.
- Mississauga East—Cooksville, poll 028: 9:26 p.m.
- Mississauga—Lakeshore, poll 021: 9:40 p.m.
- Mississauga—Lakeshore, poll 023: 9:25 p.m.
- Oakville, poll 036: 9:30 p.m.
- Ottawa—Vanier, poll 018: 9:24 p.m.
- Parry Sound—Muskoka, poll 052: 9:10 p.m.
- Parry Sound—Muskoka, poll 030: 9:30 p.m.
- Perth—Wellington, poll 017: 10:20 p.m.
- Sarnia—Lambton, poll 011: 9:30 p.m.
- Simcoe North, poll 024: 9:38 p.m.
- Thunder Bay—Atikokan, poll 055: 9:45 p.m.
- University—Rosedale, poll 017: 9:30 p.m.
- University—Rosedale, poll 021: 9:40 p.m.
- University—Rosedale: poll 022: 9:55 p.m.
- University—Rosedale, poll 027: 9:30 p.m.
- Whitby, poll 009: 9:10 p.m.
- York Centre, poll 013: 9:20 p.m.
- Kiiwetinoong, poll 019: 11 p.m.
- Kiiwetinoong, poll 028, 9:30 p.m.