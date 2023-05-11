You Can Win $1200 Of Free Groceries At These Four New Healthy Planet Stores
That’s not all the prizes you can win!
If you’re looking for not-overpriced organic groceries, vitamins, supplements, and natural beauty products, we've got just the place. Healthy Planet has opened 4 brand-new locations in Ontario and they’re inviting you to celebrate their grand openings events in Toronto, Ajax, Scarborough, and London!
This Canadian-based business is dedicated to providing high-quality health products at affordable prices. Not only will you get the chance to score some amazing deals on health and wellness products at the 4 grand openings, but you'll also have the opportunity to win big with three prizes of $100 in groceries per month for 12 months! In addition to the chance to win big, customers can enjoy massive sales of up to 70% off on a wide range of health and wellness products, as well as meet and chat with wellness ambassadors. And with free classes and seminars offered to help customers better understand their nutritional needs, Healthy Planet is truly a one-stop-shop for all things health and wellness.
Healthy Planet Grand Opening's
When: May 12-14
Address: Healthy Planet College & Bathurst, Ajax, South Scaraborough, and London
- 555 College St, Toronto
- 140 Kingston Rd E, Ajax
- 8 Lebovic Ave, Scarborough
Why You Need To Go: Grand openings of four new Healthy Planet stores where you have the chance to win $100 each month for 12 months at Healthy Planet. The Grand Opening also has free gift bags to the first 100 people & up to 70% OFF on a wide range of health & wellness products.