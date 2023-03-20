Two Friends Accidentally Booked Tickets To The Wrong Country & TikTokers Love The Mix-Up
A little spelling mistake led to a big adventure!
What would you do if you realized at the airport you had booked tickets to the wrong country?
That's what happened to a couple of best friends who thought they were travelling to Budapest, Hungary only to discover that their tickets were for Bucharest, Romania, and thankfully they documented the whole ordeal on TikTok.
Sophie Alice says her best friend of over 10 years Ben Kennedy travelled to the U.K. to surprise her with two tickets to Budapest.
Kennedy is originally from the U.K. as well but moved to Australia seven years ago and then more recently to New Zealand.
The friends were at the airport when they realized that Kennedy had made an error when booking the trip and they were headed to Bucharest instead.
"He said he got a bit confused when booking the flights! He hasn’t lived in Europe for 7 years now!" Alice told Narcity.
"I found out we were going to Bucharest very shortly before we actually travelled."
Alice documented their reactions in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 5.6 million times.
@sophealice
They sound similar right 😂 #budapest #bucharest #romania #ryanair #airport #travel #bestfriends #viral #fyp #fypシ #surprisingyourbff
TikTokers seem to be loving the mix up, with many people commenting on the video.
"Romania is the most underrated place, of all the cities I’ve been to - there is so much to do there! It happened for a reason :)" one person wrote.
"Bucharest is one of the wildest party places totally underrated," another TikToker chimed in.
In a follow-up video, Alice answered whether she and Kennedy ended up going to Bucharest after they realized their mistake. Her answer? Yes, of course they went and they had the best time.
@sophealice
The best time 🌈❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #fyp #keeplivingyourbestlife #keeplivinman #livin #romania🇷🇴 #travel #romania #fypシ #traveltiktok #bestfriends #bucharest #viral #europe #friends #CapCut
While a lot of the reaction has been positive on Alice's TikTok videos, some people have called out the besties for not realizing their mistake sooner.
The U.K. woman says the criticisms were difficult to read at first, but now she and Kennedy enjoy reading and having a good laugh when seeing them.
Alice tells Narcity that she and Kennedy had a wonderful trip and Transylvania's Bran Castle, also known as Dracula's Castle, was among the highlights.
"We also went to see Boney M live and O-Zone (they have a really famous song that you may recognize), we had lots of nice food as well."
This also wasn't the first time she has travelled with Kennedy. The best friends have also been to Slovakia, Hungary, Ireland and Australia together.
As for Budapest, they still plan on going one day in the future.
"It’s a funny story because we’ve actually been to Budapest before - 10 years ago and my friend thought it might be nice for us to go again," Alice said.
"We ended up loving Bucharest! And we will be planning to go to Budapest the next time he is travelling back to the U.K."
Alice says she is also planning a trip to New Zealand to visit Kennedy sometime in the near future.
Here's hoping they double-check the names on the tickets before their next flight!