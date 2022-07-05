NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A 19-Year-Old Student From Quebec Died After A Purolator Courier Van Hit A BC Transit Bus

There were 16 students on the bus.

Western Canada Editor
A highway in B.C. Right: An ambulance.

Leo Bruce Hempell | Dreamstime, Modfos | Dreamstime

A collision on a highway in B.C. involving a transit bus carrying 16 students visiting from Quebec has left a 19-year-old woman dead.

BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) said in a release on Monday that an oncoming Purolator courier van "sideswiped" a BC Transit bus on Highway 3A at about 4:30 p.m. on June 30, and they are now investigating why the driver crossed the centre line of the highway.

The 16 students that were among the passengers on the bus were in a language program at Selkirk College. The 19-year-old was sitting next to the window on the bus where the Purolator van hit.

Police have confirmed that the woman is now deceased.

After the collision, the woman's classmates "attempted life-saving first aid," and she was then taken to Trail Regional Hospital before being transported to the Kelowna General Hospital, BCHP said.

A statement from Selkirk College said the other students and staff members on the bus were taken to the Kootenay Lake Hospital and were released that evening.

Officials are now looking for anyone with dashboard video footage of the incident to determine "why the courier driver crossed over the center line."

The BC Transit bus involved in the incident did have video footage showing a blue two-door coupe, a silver SUV and a grey Pathfinder driving behind the courier van.

Officials are asking for anyone with information to contact the BC Highway Patrol Nelson at 250-354-5180 and to cite file 2022-3153.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

