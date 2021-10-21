Trending Tags

canadian tiktok

A Vancouver Makeup Artist Is Taking Halloween To The Next Level With Her Gruesome Prosthetics

WARNING: Her makeup videos might be distressing to some readers.

A Vancouver Makeup Artist Is Taking Halloween To The Next Level With Her Gruesome Prosthetics
Lais Carmona | TikTok

A TikToker from Vancouver is getting attention for her incredibly graphic makeup and prosthetics videos.

Lais Carmona, a makeup artist and actor, has racked up more than 30,000 followers on TikTok and her videos have amassed almost 500,000 likes.

Here is a selection of her makeup videos, starting with the least graphic. So, if you're not a fan of fake blood, don't scroll beyond the first four makeup looks.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Sugar Skull Face Decal

@laiscarmona

Have you checked my Etsy page? Prosthetics Etsy link in bio. 10% OFF coupon: TIKTOK10 #IKnowWhatYouDid #MakeItCinematic #halloweenideas #halloween21

If you're looking for Halloween ideas with less blood, this sugar skull face decal is super pretty.

Pumpkin Spooky Season

@laiscarmona

Spook season #spookszn #halloween2020 #halloweenvibes #pumpkinpie #pumpkinspice #laiscarmona #halloweenlook #spookypumpkin #Boo

Here, Lais walks you through how to recreate her spook seasonal makeup. There are tons of bright colours in this look to help you stand out from the crowd at the party.

Pennywise The Dancing Clown

@laiscarmona

Will you come play with me? PLEASE !? #pennywisecosplay #makeupartists #muaworldwide #laiscarmona #CleanTok #VisionBoard #willyoucomeplaywithmeplease

If you want to crank up the creepy vibes, then Lais hits the mark with this video. The ring light helps her makeup look super scary.

WARNING: The next few videos contain fake blood so if you're squeamish, this is your time to stop scrolling!

Chucky Doll Look

@laiscarmona

@sunxsett #chucky #halloween #chuckycosplay #chuckycostume #sfxmakeup #blood #childsplay #childsplaycosplay

Equipped with orange hair, a black eye and fake stitches running over her face, Lais created the Chucky doll costume.

How To Put On A Fake Bloody Nose

@laiscarmona

Have you checked my Etsy page? Prosthetics Etsy link in bio. 10% OFF coupon: TIKTOK10 #MakeItCinematic #IKnowWhatYouDid #etsysmallbusiness#fakeb00d

Using her prosthetics, Lais glues fake blood on to her nose and then adds staples for extra effect.

Gruesome Mouth Mask

@laiscarmona

#shutyourmouth #spooky #halloween #halloween2020 #sfxmakeup #sfxtutorial #specialeffectsmakeup #makeupartis

Using prosthetics for this look as well, Lais colours in the mask and adds fake blood to create a nightmare-inducing look.

Gruesome Neck Injury Look

@laiscarmona

Check my IG if you want to see the actual video. New prosthetic on Etsy, link in bio. 10% OFF COUPON: TIKTOK10 #siliconeprosthetics #makeupbeauty

In one of her most gruesome looks, Lais uses silicone prosthetics to create a fake neck wound. Makeup and some fake blood complete the effect.

