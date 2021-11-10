BC Just Released Its Plan For Holiday Gatherings & Here's Who You Can Hang Out With
New variants are emerging and COVID-19 cases are still high.
It's another year for COVID-style Christmas, according to the B.C. government's latest announcement regarding gatherings.
The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases are still high, and with two new variants emerging across western Canada.
Although there were no new public health orders restricting events or gatherings, Dr. Bonnie Henry urged the public at a news conference on Tuesday, to make sure everyone at holiday gatherings is fully vaccinated and to keep them small.
As we start to plan for the holidays, it\u2019s important to find safe ways to celebrate, like keeping indoor gatherings small and staying home if you're sick. The best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and keep your family and friends safe is to get vaccinated: http://getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca\u00a0pic.twitter.com/HQ4BMgHNKq— BC Government News (@BC Government News) 1636497225
Dr. Henry made it clear that you can still see family. She said: "You can spend time with your loved ones and indeed you must spend time, we need to have that time together."
With this, she told the public to keep these gatherings small, and if people want to gather with a larger group, to do so outdoors.
"Go sledding, or snowshoeing, or hiking," she suggested.
She also told those who plan to travel to be respectful when doing so and be aware of the impact you may have on other communities and your own.
As of November 9, there are 4,301 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., according to the government.