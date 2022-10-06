This City In BC Was Ranked As The Most Dangerous In Canada & It's Not Vancouver
The list is surprising!
Canada's most dangerous cities were ranked and one in B.C. came out on top, but it's probably not where you would expect.
While the big city of Vancouver was way down the list, Surrey, B.C. was actually ranked as the most dangerous in the entire country.
Even though Surrey is only around 40 minutes outside of downtown Vancouver, apparently it makes a big difference in terms of crime rates.
The ranking came from Numbeo, a global statistics database that used different cities' "Crime Index" to determine how dangerous each is. The crime index estimated the amount of crime in the past 36 months, and Surrey scored 63.97, which is considered as having high levels of criminality.
Meanwhile, Vancouver came in at 38.84 which is considered a low level of crime.
On top of the crime index, Numbeo used a "Safety Index" for the ranking. For this index, the higher the number, the safer the city is for people who live there and visit.
Surrey scored 36.03 on the safety index, as opposed to the 61.16 Vancouver had.
Is Surrey a safe place to live?
According to Numbeo, some of the highest worries in Surrey are about being insulted and having things stolen from a car. The city also ranked very high for having problems with drugs and high violent crimes.
The safety rating for walking along during the night was rated low.
Canada's most dangerous cities
Lethbridge (Alberta), Red Deer (Alberta), and Kelowna (B.C.) were right behind Surrey as the most dangerous cities in Canada.