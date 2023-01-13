A Family Of 3 Was Found Dead In A Metro Vancouver Home & It Appears To Be A Murder-Suicide
They were described as a "happy family" by an extended family member.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the bodies of three family members who were found dead in their Surrey home on January 9.
The deceased are a married couple, 56-year-old Leo Li, and 58-year-old Tiffany Li, and their son, 24-year-old Daniel Li.
CBC News reported that Sergeant Timothy Pierotti, a IHIT spokesperson, confirmed that the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide.
The news outlet added that many neighbours came by the Fraser Heights house to mourn this week, leaving flowers and sharing kind words about the family.
A member of the extended family, Zhijun Li, released a statement on January 12.
"When we heard the tragic news, we were strongly shocked with profound sadness. In our memory they were a happy family, loving each other. Thanks to police and all who provide us with support and help,” the statement said.
"To respect the deceased, it is our hope that the acquaintances and friends of them do not disclose the details of the family to the public, and no photos of them appear in the media.”
Pierotti said in a media release on January 10 that "preliminary evidence suggests there is no outstanding suspect."
"We are not ruling out any investigative theory," he added.
Narcity has reached out to IHIT for an update on the investigation and they did not respond in time for publication. We will update this article when we hear back.
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day, or consult these additional resources. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.