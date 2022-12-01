Gabriel LaBelle Just Gushed To Jimmy Fallon About Seth Rogen Being A 'Vancouver Icon' (VIDEO)
The Vancouver actors star in a new movie together!
Seth Rogen and Ryan Reynolds are Vancouver's ultimate claim to fame in Hollywood, and Gabriel LaBelle — another Vancouver actor — just confirmed it.
LaBelle, who stars alongside Rogen in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and let the world know how much Vancouver loves Rogen, especially his SkyTrain voice.
Rogen grew up in Vancouver and hasn't been shy about sharing his love for his hometown with the public, and the city has given him just as much love back with some pretty unique dedications.
LaBelle put it simply: "Seth is a Vancouver Icon."
@fallontonight
#GabrielLaBelle is a big @Seth Rogen fan: “The impact he has on Vancouver teenagers and me and my friends, it’s like religious.” #FallonTonight
"He was the voice of our SkyTrain for a long time," he added.
LaBelle clearly had some deep love for hearing Rogen's voice on his morning commute. If that can't make you smile before coffee, what can?
However the Rogen love didn't end there.
"They named the octopus at the aquarium after him. They named it Ceph Rogen, as in cephalopod," he added.
Fallon seemed wowed, and slightly confused, by this piece of information.
"Can't they just give him a star or something?" Fallon joked. Vancouver isn't quite Hollywood, Jimmy!
LaBelle added that the impact Rogen has on Vancouver teenagers, including himself and his friends, is "religious."
The praise didn't stop there either. LaBelle said that when he got cast in the Spielberg movie, his friends got more excited about Seth Rogen being in it than anything else.
When he was done shooting and saw his friends again, he said that they were eager to ask one question. "Did you like smoke with him?"
LaBelle's response was no, which is slightly disappointing. There's always next time!
