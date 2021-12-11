Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
things to do in vancouver

This Hike 30 Minutes From Vancouver Is Perfect In The Winter & You Can See The Entire City

Your head is in the clouds, literally 🏔

This Hike 30 Minutes From Vancouver Is Perfect In The Winter & You Can See The Entire City
MORGAN LEET | Narcity

I am always on the hunt for the best hikes in B.C., preferably not too far from my home in Vancouver.

In my opinion, a good hike should have either a pretty easy route or a view that's worth a brutal workout — Dog Mountain is both.

It's only around a 30-minute drive from Vancouver, and the trailhead is at Mount Seymour.

So already, you get an amazing view of the rocky mountains with snow-covered peaks, just in the parking lot.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

Once you park, you follow the signs to the Dog Mountain trail, walking along a pretty well-defined path up to the top.

The incline isn't too steep, so it's a relaxing hike deep in nature.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

There are a few slippery areas, so make sure you have the proper footwear. I might have tripped once or twice (or three times).

It took our group about 30 minutes to reach the top, and we are regular hikers. It wasn't strenuous though, and during the fall months, it's extra beautiful with a fresh layer of snow that you won't see at the bottom.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

When you reach the top on a clear day you can see the entire city of Vancouver, mountains in the distance, and the bright blue ocean below.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

You also are so high that you can see clouds floating around you.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

There is a big area at the top, so you can walk around, finding where the best viewpoint is.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

It's stunning on every side, and we were lucky enough to go on one of the few not-rainy days Vancouver has in the fall.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

It's the perfect spot to have a snack and hydrate before heading back.

It's an out-and-back trail so you simply follow the same path as you did on the way up.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

You end right back at Mount Seymour, so can even hit the slopes for a run if you have the energy and the hill is open!

From Your Site Articles

This Guy On TikTok Takes You On The Wildest Adventures In BC & The Views Are Next Level

Some major inspo coming your way!

benkielesinski | TikTok

B.C. is full of incredible adventures, and this one TikToker does just about all of them.

From epic hikes and floatplane rides to half marathons and camping on islands all alone, you get to see it all in his videos.

Keep Reading Show less

5 Coffee Shops In Vancouver Where You Can Actually Get Work Done At The Same Time

One will make you feel like you're working on the beach!

Morgan Leet | Narcity

If you work remotely, you're probably on the hunt for the best coffee shops to work from in Vancouver.

With so many jobs going remote or to a more flexible schedule, working from home has become a new reality for many — and as much as we all love rolling out of bed, missing traffic, and starting work in our PJs, even that can get old.

Keep Reading Show less

This Hike Is 30 Minutes From Vancouver & It's Like Walking In A November Winter Wonderland

It's like going to Narnia ❄️

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

This past weekend I had the idea to go on a long hike near Vancouver, to St. Marks Summit, convincing my friends that the view would be well worth the trek.

I promised an image of the bright blue ocean with mountains throughout.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Hikes Near Vancouver That Give You All The Views Without The Effort

If you lose your breath going up the stairs, this is for you 🏔️

@mchlld | Instagram, @_markprez | Instagram

Sometimes you just don't want to hike straight up a mountain, for hours on end, to get a nice view. The good news is, you don't have to.

There are beginner hikes around Vancouver that give you amazing views of the water, city, mountains, or peaceful lakes.

Keep Reading Show less