This Stunning Small City In BC Was Ranked Among The Most-Loved Destinations In The World
Time for a trip! ⛰️
This tiny town in the Canadian Rockies was just ranked as one of the world's most loved destinations — and the pictures prove it deserves the title.
The beautiful city of Fernie is set within the mountains, with cute shops in town and endless views all around it.
Tourism Sentiment Index released the ranking created with data collected from a study they conducted. "To be able to name the top 100, we kicked off 2023 with an intensive study of our Tourism Sentiment Index data -- that's 1.6 billion online conversations and content pieces publicly available about 21,330 global destinations," the website said.
B.C. actually took multiple spots on the list of 100 destinations — with Kelowna coming in at number 84, getting a shoutout for its wineries and beautiful vineyards.
Fernie was ahead, taking the 73rd place on the list. The ranking highlighted its top asset being the skiing and snowboarding in the area.
For skiers around the world, this place offers some sweet mountains with lots of powder days to keep you coming back. You can check out the Fernie Alpine Resort, or there are companies in town that also offer catskiing.
If that's a little too adventurous for you, the town is still a great place to visit. In the winter there's snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and skating. Plus, it's a great spot to see the Northern Lights!
The outdoor activities continue through in the summer too, with camping, fishing, hiking, and even white water rafting.
The hikes here are pretty epic, thanks to the stunning scenery of the area.
If you want an action-packed trip — this place will probably impress. After all, it's one of the most-loved spots in the whole world!