This 1 hr train ride from Toronto takes you to a charming riverside town with 2 sandy beaches
No need to stress about traffic!
If you're dreaming of a summer escape but don't want to deal with traffic, this charming Ontario town makes for an easy car-free getaway from Toronto.
Just hop on a train, and you'll find yourself surrounded by historic streets, sandy beaches, local cafés and plenty of small-town charm.
It's a beautiful spot to enjoy the warm weather, explore charming shops, and soak up some beautiful scenery without worrying about parking.
Located along the shores of Lake Ontario, Port Hope is known for its postcard-worthy downtown and heritage architecture.
The town is home to what it calls the "best preserved main street in the province," with historic buildings, independent shops and quaint restaurants creating a picture-perfect atmosphere.
It's an easy trip from Toronto, with both driving and public transit options available. The VIA Rail station is located just steps from downtown, making it possible to arrive and start exploring right away.
With evening trains leaving Toronto and afternoon return trips available, it's a convenient option for a weekend getaway.
Once you arrive, you can spend your days browsing local boutiques, popping into charming cafés and discovering hidden gems tucked throughout the historic core.
From bookstores and specialty shops to restaurants housed inside heritage buildings, the downtown area is perfect for a stroll.
Summer is also a great time to visit thanks to Port Hope's waterfront spots, including East Beach and West Beach. West Beach is within walking distance of the train station, meaning you can go from your train ride to relaxing by the water in no time.
Beyond the lakefront, the Ganaraska River winds through town, adding even more spots for a peaceful stroll.
There are lots of other spots to explore, including scenic trails, cultural attractions, art galleries, and the historic Capitol Theatre.
For a more themed adventure, the town has even created summer itineraries inspired by different film and television genres. You can enjoy a Bridgerton-style day complete with high tea and antique shopping, or embrace a spookier experience with It-inspired stops around town.
A VIA Rail ticket from Toronto to Port Hope can start at around $20 per adult, making it a budget-friendly option for anyone looking to explore somewhere new without a car.
And if you're short on time, a day trip is also possible. Flixbus offers weekend service with morning departures from Union Station and evening returns, giving you enough time to explore Port Hope before heading back home.
Whether you're looking for a beach day, a charming downtown to wander or a relaxing weekend away, Port Hope is a scenic Ontario escape that's easy to reach without getting behind the wheel.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.