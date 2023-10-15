This Spiral Walkway Winds You Through A Lush Forest On Vancouver Island Up To A Stunning View
Add this surreal experience to your B.C. bucket list.
The Malahat Skywalk brings you up through the trees on a spiralling ramp, until you're towering above everything and looking out on the ocean with mountains in the distance.
It's the perfect activity for anyone living in or visiting Victoria since it's only about 30-minutes away. Vancouver Island is known to have some stunning hikes, but the Malahat SkyWalk gives you a beautiful lookout in a different type of way.
The spiral ramp brings you up to 250 meters above sea level, with panoramic views of the classic West Coast scenery.
If you want to get adventurous you can go out onto the adventure net at the top, which is suspended in the air high above the ground.
If you're not too afraid of heights you can look down and see the spirals of the skywalk below, and the lush forest all around it.
After enjoying the view for a while you can take your choice of descent. Either go back down the way you came up, or you can try out the 20-meter spiral slide down, channelling your inner child.
This place makes for a fun stop on a weekend road trip adventure or during a visit to Vancouver Island, but you can also get an annual pass if you're really loving the experience.
The Malahat Skywalk is also open all year round, so you can go up and see the surrounding nature change with every season.
Malahat SkyWalk
Price: An adult ticket is $35, and an adult annual pass is $96.
Why You Need To Go: This unique stop brings you into nature, and everything from the view to the slide down makes for a memorable experience.