Walmart Canada Is Planning To Get Rid Of Plastic Bags At All Stores In 2022
This will apply to in-store purchases, online grocery pickups and deliveries. 🛍️
Get ready because Walmart Canada is breaking up with single-use plastic bags soon and eliminating them from all stores in 2022.
The multinational retailer announced on December 7 that it will be getting rid of single-use plastic shopping bags in Canada through a phased approach that will result in all of the more than 400 stores across the country making the change.
It's expected that the elimination will be complete by April 22, 2022, which is Earth Day.
The switch away from plastic means that in-store purchases will be affected by it along with online grocery pickups and delivery orders.
Walmart said that before all stores get rid of plastic bags, there will be a customer awareness campaign to help shoppers with the transition.
Also, once the change comes into effect, customers will be encouraged to bring reusable options from home that they can carry out their purchases in. However, "low-cost, high-quality" reusable options will be available for purchase if people need them.
Apparently, the removal will prevent almost 750 million plastic bags from going into circulation every year.
This national roll-out comes after a "successful pilot" of the initiative at 10 Walmart locations in Canada that started back in August 2021.
Walmart isn't the first national retailer to ditch the bags but said it's "one of the largest grocery retailers in the country to make this change."
In January 2020, Sobeys eliminated plastic bags from all of its stores in Canada. Shoppers had to start bringing their own bags or purchase a paper or reusable tote when checking out.