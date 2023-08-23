6 Bucket List Waterfalls To Visit In & Around Ontario If You've Already Seen Niagara Falls
These natural wonders are magical.✨
Niagara Falls is one of the most iconic waterfalls in Ontario, but there are so many other beautiful cascades that are worth checking out.
From rushing water plunging into gorges to hidden island waterfalls, these natural wonders in and around the province are worth a road trip.
Here are six cascades to visit next time you're in the mood to chase some waterfalls.
Kakabeka Falls
Price: Prices vary
Address: Kakabeka Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known as the "Niagara of the North," this massive waterfall in Northern Ontario is worth a visit. Kakabeka Falls is 40 metres tall, making it the second-highest waterfall in the province with year-round viewing.
You can see ancient fossils at the base of the falls and take a boardwalk trail around this natural wonder to enjoy the spectacular scenery.
Tiffany Falls
Price: $11 parking fee
Address: Tiffany Falls, Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located along a forested trail, Tiffany Falls is a 21-metre tall cascade surrounded by beautiful scenery.
The best time to visit the falls is during the spring when the melting snow creates a strong flow of water. It's also a popular spot to visit during the winter months when the water freezes over, creating a glistening natural wonder of ice.
Middle Falls
Price: $10 USD per vehicle
Address: Letchworth State Park, NY
Why You Need To Go: Grab your passport! You can visit some pretty spectacular waterfalls just across the Ontario border, and Middle Falls in New York's Letchworth State Park is one of them. It's about a two hour drive from Niagara Falls, so it makes for a good day trip.
Middle Falls is one of three major waterfalls in the park and stands at over 100 feet tall. It's a stunning cascade to see during any season.
Inglis Falls
Price: $10 parking
Address: 237785 Inglis Falls Rd., Owen Sound, ON
Why You Need To Go: Inglis Falls is one of the "the best waterfalls in the area" and rushes over a steep, rocky drop. There's a lookout point where you can take in the views as well as surrounding trails that lead through a lush forest.
Bridal Veil Falls
Price: Free
Address: Bridal Veil Falls, Manitoulin Island, ON
Why You Need To Go: This magical cascade is situated on an island and is an enchanting spot to visit. You can even take a dip in the turquoise water below the waterfall.
Taughannock Falls
Price: $9 USD per vehicle
Address: 1740 Taughannock Blvd., Trumansburg, NY
Why You Need To Go: You can take a 3-hour road trip from Niagara Falls to visit one of the most "outstanding natural attractions of the Northeast." Located in New York State, this 215-foot waterfall plunges into a gorge and is surrounded by towering cliffs and trails.
