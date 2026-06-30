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You could win a car for every qualifying corner kick goal throughout soccer's biggest tournament this summer

Here's how Canadian fans can enter Enterprise's #OnEveryCorner sweepstakes.

Enterprise soccer campaign

Enterprise #OnEveryCorner campaign

Courtesy of Enterprise
Editor, Studio

Corner kicks already come with plenty of drama for soccer fans. The crowd gets louder, players battle for position, and fans hold their breath waiting to see whether a single play will change the game.

This summer, corner kick goals could also help you win a car.

Enterprise has launched the #OnEveryCorner sweepstakes, giving Canadian fans a chance to engage with the tournament in real time from now until July 19, 2026.

Here's how it works: When a corner kick is awarded during a match, fans can enter by posting #OnEveryCorner and #Sweepstakes and tagging @Enterprise on X. If that corner kick results in a qualifying corner kick goal, one lucky entrant will win a car.

Fans can also enter a separate free drawing throughout the tournament at OnEveryCorner.com, where they'll find additional promotion information and the official rules.

With 48 teams competing across 104 matches, there will be plenty of corner kicks to watch for. Enterprise estimates there will be more than 1,000 throughout the tournament.

The global campaign is a natural fit for Enterprise, which operates 7,500 rental locations across more than 90 countries and supports customers when they need mobility solutions.

Enterprise has also teamed up with soccer aficionado Rob Mac, the Emmy-winning producer and co-chairman of Wrexham A.F.C., to help bring #OnEveryCorner to life throughout the tournament.

Beyond the sweepstakes, the organization is launching Corner Kick Community Grants. For every qualifying corner kick goal scored during the tournament, Enterprise Mobility will award grants to select nonprofit organizations, distributing up to $500,000 USD in total.

To learn more about the sweepstakes and explore ways to enter, visit OnEveryCorner.com.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of US/DC, PR, CA, IE, UK, FR, DE, ES. 21+. Ends 7/19/26. Void where prohibited. Prize awarded if corner kick goal is scored. Photo for illustrative purposes only; actual vehicle will vary. Rules: OnEveryCorner.com.
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