Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
us-canada border

A Florida Man Is Charged With Smuggling After 4 People Were Found Dead At The Canada-US Border

Seven other people from the group have been found alive by U.S. Border Patrol.

Trending Staff Writer
A Florida Man Is Charged With Smuggling After 4 People Were Found Dead At The Canada-US Border
USBPChiefGFN | Twitter, rcmpmb | Twitter

After two adults, a teenager and an infant were found dead at the Canada-U.S. border by Manitoba RCMP, a Florida man has been arrested and charged in the U.S. with human smuggling.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Following the announcement from RCMP about the discovery of four deceased people, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota revealed that Steve Shand, a 47-year-old American citizen, was arrested on January 19 when U.S. Border Patrol initiated a traffic stop near the border.

Shand was driving a 15 passenger van in a rural area between the official ports of entry in Lancaster, Minnesota and Pembina, North Dakota.

Officers found that two passengers in the van were undocumented Indian nationals.

They also found plastic cups, water bottles, bottled juice and snacks at the back of the van along with receipts for the food and rental agreement receipts for the van in Shand's name.

U.S. Border Patrol arrested Shand for smuggling undocumented foreign nationals.

He is charged with "one count of knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien had come to, entered, or remained in the United States in violation of law, having transported, and moved or having attempted to transport and move such aliens."

According to police, while Shand and the two passengers were being transported to a border patrol station, law enforcement officers found five more Indian nationals less than a kilometre south of the Canada-U.S. border.

They were said to be walking in the direction of where Shand was arrested.

The people told police that they had walked across the border and were expecting to be picked up by someone. They believed they had been walking for more than 11 hours.

As Manitoba RCMP previously reported, one person was found with a backpack that had items meant for an infant but there was no infant in the group.

Court documents said that one of the group members found by U.S. Border Patrol said he was carrying the backpack for a family of four that had been walking with their group but got separated in the night.

Later on January 19, U.S. Border Patrol was alerted by RCMP that "four bodies were found frozen" on the Canadian side of the border.

"The dead bodies were tentatively identified as the family of four that was separated," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota said.

Manitoba RCMP said it's believed that they died due to exposure to the cold weather.

Two of the surviving people in the group found in the U.S. were seriously injured and had to be transported to a hospital.

From Your Site Articles
us-canada border

Two Adults, A Teenager & An Infant Have Been Found Dead At The Canada-US Border

All victims were found around 12 metres from the border.

rcmpmb | Twitter

Manitoba RCMP has confirmed that a group of people, including a teenager and an infant, have been found dead at the Canada-U.S. border.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Keep Reading Show less
canada travel restrictions

Canada's Travel Restrictions Are About To Get Stricter & Here's What You Need To Know

Entry exemptions for unvaccinated travellers are changing.👇

@canborder | Instagram, @yvrairport | Instagram

The latest update to Canada's travel restrictions is going to make it much harder for unvaccinated people to enter the country.

As of January 15, 2022, the federal government is removing a number of entry exemptions for travellers that aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Keep Reading Show less
canada travel restrictions

Americans Are Now Being Urged To Avoid Travel To Canada Due To 'Very High' Levels Of COVID-19

Canada was just bumped to alert Level 4 by the CDC.👇😬

@ywgairport | Instagram

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has officially warned Americans to avoid all non-essential travel to Canada due to its "very high" levels of COVID-19.

On Monday, January 10, the CDC updated its travel advisory for Canada, bumping it to a Level 4 on their rating scale. This means that the country has a "very high level of COVID-19" and is now at the strongest alert level possible.

Keep Reading Show less
us-canada border

You Can Cross The US Land Border From BC Without A PCR Test If You Meet These Requirements

You can only go for a maximum of 24 hours.

Yooran Park | Dreamstime

While the rest of the country needs to have a negative COVID-19 molecular test when entering Canada, some people in B.C. are exempt from the requirement.

This exemption came after the federal government brought back the molecular testing requirement for all travellers entering the country due to the Omicron variant.

Keep Reading Show less