Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
us-canada border

The People Who Were Found Dead At The Canada-US Border Have Been Identified As A Family

The youngest was only 3 years old.

The People Who Were Found Dead At The Canada-US Border Have Been Identified As A Family
rcmpmb | Twitter

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

The identities of the four people who were found dead at the Canada-U.S. border have been confirmed to be a family from India between the ages of 3 and 39 years old.

Manitoba RCMP released an update to the case on January 27 that identified the victims and revealed more about the situation that led to their deaths.

On January 19, RCMP officers found four bodies about 12 metres from the Canada-U.S. border near Emerson, Manitoba. They were identified as two adults, a teenager and an infant.

On January 26, autopsies were completed and the identities of the victims were confirmed. They are:

  • Jagdishkumar Patel, a 39-year-old male
  • Vaishaliben Patel, a 37-year-old female
  • Vihangi Patel, an 11-year-old female
  • Dharmik Patel, a 3-year-old male

They are all from the same family and are Indian nationals, police said.

Chief Superintendent Rob Hill, the officer in charge of criminal operations for the Manitoba RCMP, apologized for the error of originally identifying one of the victims as a male teen.

In a statement, he said, "the frozen state in which the bodies were found and the clothing worn by the family made the initial identification difficult."

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Manitoba has now confirmed that the family's cause of death was due to exposure.

Manitoba RCMP said that on January 12, the Patel family arrived in Toronto and then made their way to Emerson on or around January 18.

Since there was no abandoned vehicle located on the Canadian side of the border, police believe that someone drove the family to the border and then left.

"With what we know so far of their activities in Canada, along with the arrest that occurred in the United States, we believe this to be a case of human smuggling," Manitoba RCMP said.

Steve Shand, a 47-year-old American citizen, has been arrested and charged for smuggling undocumented foreign nationals in relation to this case.

Manitoba RCMP is asking anyone with information to call Manitoba RCMP Major Crime Services at 431-489-8551, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

us-canada border

Crossing The Canada-US Border Is About To Become More 'Efficient' Thanks To These Changes

The CBSA hopes travellers could cross the land border in 15 seconds. 🇨🇦🇺🇸

@ywgairport | Instagram, Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

Travellers crossing the Canada-U.S. border can expect the process to become simpler and more efficient, thanks to a number of technological changes implemented by the Canada Border Services Agency.

On January 24, the agency announced its plans to modernize using new technologies and data, which it says will make "cross-border travel and trade more secure and efficient."

Keep Reading Show less
us-canada border

Travel Rules At The Canada-US Land Border Have Changed & Here's What You Need To Cross

Get prepared, folks! 🚗

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

If you're planning a trip across the border in the near future, things might look a little different once again. That's because restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border have been updated, and almost everyone must now be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to cross.

On Saturday, January 22, the United States implemented a new requirement for all non-Americans entering the country via its land borders or ferry ports.

Keep Reading Show less
canada travel restrictions

More Than 700K Canadians Went Abroad Last Month Despite Canada's Travel Advisory

Another 600,000 returned from the United States via land borders, too.👇

@yvrairport | Instagram, @westjet | Instagram

It seems Canada's global travel advisory, repeated warnings from the feds and concerns about the Omicron variant were not enough to stop Canadians from heading overseas for the holidays.

In a new report, Statistics Canada shared how many people took a trip abroad in December 2021, and hundreds of thousands of Canadians headed to another country before returning home.

Keep Reading Show less
us-canada border

All Canadians Must Now Be Fully Vaccinated To Enter The US & There Are 'Limited Exceptions'

The new rules apply at land borders and ferry terminals, as well as via air.👇

@ywgairport | Instagram, Giovanni Gagliardi | Dreamstime

It's about to get much harder for unvaccinated people to cross the Canada-U.S. border, as a new requirement for non-Americans entering the country has come into effect.

As of Saturday, January 22, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requires all Canadian and non-U.S. individuals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Keep Reading Show less