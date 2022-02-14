You Can Get Free Glasses From Clearly This Valentine's Day
Show your eyes some love today because Clearly is having a flash sale on frames this Valentine's Day.
Canadian eyewear company Clearly is offering a selection of frames for free with the promo code FREEFRAMES. This offer is only valid today, February 14. There are over 45 different frames to choose from, with their original prices ranging anywhere from $6 to $65.
The only thing you'll have to pay for are the lenses in your prescription. Or, without a prescription, you can get some blue light-blocking lenses or sunglasses. The offer is limited to four frames per order, so you can snag some for your significant other, too.
These clear Derek Cardigan Cedar frames (originally $65) will highlight your features with a pop of yellow on the sides. And keeping with the Valentine's Day theme, these burgundy Derek Cardigan Pine frames (originally $65) are the perfect way to add some colour to your collection.
If you don't find any frames you like, you can still save 35% on other lenses when you buy a pair of frames that are $50 or more with the promo code LENSUP35. Unfortunately, you won't be able to stack both coupon codes, but you can play around at checkout to see which one gives you a bigger discount.
Free shipping is available on orders over $80 and if you've never shopped from Clearly before, you can get 35% off plus free shipping off your first pair when you sign up with your e-mail.
