Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
valentines day

You Can Get Free Glasses From Clearly This Valentine's Day

Treat yourself to new frames today. 👓

Commerce Writer
You Can Get Free Glasses From Clearly This Valentine's Day
@clearly | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Show your eyes some love today because Clearly is having a flash sale on frames this Valentine's Day.

Canadian eyewear company Clearly is offering a selection of frames for free with the promo code FREEFRAMES. This offer is only valid today, February 14. There are over 45 different frames to choose from, with their original prices ranging anywhere from $6 to $65.

The only thing you'll have to pay for are the lenses in your prescription. Or, without a prescription, you can get some blue light-blocking lenses or sunglasses. The offer is limited to four frames per order, so you can snag some for your significant other, too.

These clear Derek Cardigan Cedar frames (originally $65) will highlight your features with a pop of yellow on the sides. And keeping with the Valentine's Day theme, these burgundy Derek Cardigan Pine frames (originally $65) are the perfect way to add some colour to your collection.

If you don't find any frames you like, you can still save 35% on other lenses when you buy a pair of frames that are $50 or more with the promo code LENSUP35. Unfortunately, you won't be able to stack both coupon codes, but you can play around at checkout to see which one gives you a bigger discount.

Free shipping is available on orders over $80 and if you've never shopped from Clearly before, you can get 35% off plus free shipping off your first pair when you sign up with your e-mail.

Clearly

You'll have hearts in your eyes over this Clearly's Valentines's Day offer. Today, you can get a free pair of frames with the promo code FREEFRAME. There's a free 30-day return policy if you're not happy with your order.

Clearly
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

best restaurants in vancouver

6 Restaurants In Vancouver Are Among The Most Romantic In Canada & They're Date Night Ready

Romance is in the air 🌹

@kearachung | Instagram, @adesaurus | Instagram

Six restaurants in Vancouver have been named among the most romantic in Canada and they're date night ready.

OpenTable released a list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2022 based on diner reviews.

Keep ReadingShow less

9 Items You Can Get On Sale This Weekend If You're In The Mood For Some Retail Therapy

We found some great deals up to 66% off!

@bose | Instagram, @columbia1938 | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Are you ever just in the mood for a little retail therapy?

Keep ReadingShow less
fashion & clothing

This Canadian Swimwear Brand Is Offering New Customers An Exclusive Discount On Bathing Suits

Suit up for your next tropical vacation with our exclusive promo code! 🏝️

@esmtl | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

I don't know about you, but I could certainly use a vacation.

Keep ReadingShow less

Dell Laptops Are 30% Off But The Sale Is Only On For The Next Two Days

You can also save on monitors, gaming PCs, computer accessories and more.

@dell | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

We all know the annoyance of dealing with a laggy computer or one that doesn't hold much of a charge anymore. If you're going through that struggle right now, then it's the perfect time to check out Dell's 48 Hour Sale where you can save up to 30% on laptops.

Keep ReadingShow less