You Can Get Up To 40% Off Holiday Gifts At Anthropologie But Today Only

Treat yourself to cozy coats, scarves, throws and more! 🛍️

@anthropologie | Instagram, Victorianl | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

After a few weeks of shopping for your colleagues, close friends and family members, you're probably itching to score a little something-something for yourself! Who could blame you?

Today, you can shop guilt-free and treat yourself to a gift from Anthropologie. The store is having a holiday sale and select items are up to 40% off. A ton of clothes, accessories and gifts are now as low as US$7. This discount is only valid until the end of the day. The markdown price is already listed online but if you're shopping in person, the discount will be taken at the register in stores.

You can find all sorts of stocking stuffers on sale, like these gorgeous Garden Party Monogram Mugs for US$10. Or, you can treat yourself to a Suede Knotted Headband for just US$16.80 or these Plush Faux Fur Slippers for US$28.

Free shipping is included on all orders in Canada over $150, otherwise, it's $20 for standard six-day shipping.

Anthropologie

The store is having a holiday sale and select items, including clothes, accessories and other gifts are up to 40% off. This offer is only valid until December 13, at 11:59 p.m. EST. You can either shop online or in-store to snag a bunch of goodies for yourself this holiday.

