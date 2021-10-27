Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - Money
covid-19 vaccine

Claiming Benefits In Canada Will Be Harder For Workers Who Refuse To Get Vaccinated

The feds say people who get fired over their vaccination status may not be eligible for EI.

Claiming Benefits In Canada Will Be Harder For Workers Who Refuse To Get Vaccinated
Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

The federal government has released more rules about who can claim benefits in Canada, and it's not good news for those who have lost their job over a vaccine mandate.

According to notices on the government website, the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit and Employment Insurance will most likely not apply to people who are out of work due to a refusal to get vaccinated.

Canada's newest benefit, the $300-a-week CWLB, is set up for workers who are out of a job due to a targeted, "government-imposed" lockdown shutting down their workplace. The government has already announced it won't extend the benefit to people who are out of work because they were fired due to being unvaccinated, and more details on the benefit are expected soon.

While EI isn't new, Canada is suggesting a similar rule to the CWLB. In a new message on their website — which echoes statements made by one Canadian minister — Canada says eligibility will probably not be extended to people who quit over vaccinations.

"In most cases, if you lose or quit your job because you didn't comply with your employer's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, you won't be eligible for EI regular benefits," it reads.

It does depend, however, on how clearly the COVID-19 vaccination policy was communicated and if you had a valid reason for not getting vaccinated that wasn't recognized, the Government of Canada website says.

Fake Vaccine Passports Were Allegedly Being Sold In Ontario & Police Have Charged A Man

Pierre Patry, 27, is facing nine charges.

Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

A Gatineau man has been arrested for allegedly making and selling fake vaccine certificates in Ontario and Quebec.

On Monday, October 25, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) arrested 27-year-old Pierre Patry as part of a fraud investigation that began in September. In a news release issued on Tuesday, OPS officials wrote that their Organized Fraud Unit laid nine charges against Patry for "several fraud-related offences."

Keep Reading Show less

How To Book Your COVID-19 Booster Dose In BC Now That Vaccines Are Available

Follow these steps.

WCHospital | Twitter

People in B.C. will start receiving their COVID-19 booster dose appointments, the province announced on October 26.

Everyone who received two doses, and who wants a booster, can receive it between six and eight months after their second dose.

Keep Reading Show less

COVID-19 Booster Dose Details Are Revealed In BC & Here's When You Can Get Yours

It all depends when you got your first and second dose.

Manjurul Haque | Dreamstime, Kingmaphotos | Dreamstime

The B.C. government announced its plan for COVID-19 vaccine boosters on October 26.

According to the government, anyone over the age of 12 who wants a booster, and has already had both doses of a vaccine, can get one.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit Won’t Be Available To Unvaccinated People Who Get Fired

The brand new benefit offers $300 per week to eligible workers.👇💰

Helena Hanson | Narcity

The federal government has confirmed that the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit (CWLB) will not be available to people who have lost their jobs due to their refusal to get vaccinated.

Announced by Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on October 21, the aim of the benefit is to provide income support to workers whose employment is interrupted by government-imposed public health lockdown scenarios.

Keep Reading Show less