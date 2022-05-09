Zelenskyy Just Gave Ukraine's 'Hero' Dog A Medal For Sniffing Out Hundreds Of Bombs
He also met Justin Trudeau 🐶
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy just honoured a heroic dog and "very good boy" with a medal, after the dog helped sniff out hundreds of explosives left by Russian troops.
President Zelenskyy awarded Patron the dog with a medal on Sunday at a special ceremony with several prominent guests on hand, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
According to the Ukrainian government, the two-year-old Jack Russell Terrier has already sniffed out over 250 undetonated explosives since the war started in February, likely contributing to saving many lives.
The Ukrainian Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security, also known as Stratcom Centre UA, posted about the dog's achievements on Twitter.
Patron the dog keeps working hard \u2014 just yesterday, he helped defuse 262 items of explosive ordnance near #Chernihiv. We are very proud of our very good boy.pic.twitter.com/hw4zyA8S9R— Stratcom Centre UA (@Stratcom Centre UA) 1651402711
"Patron the dog keeps working hard — just yesterday, he helped defuse 262 items of explosive ordnance near #Chernihiv," read the tweet.
"We are very proud of our very good boy."
The dog, whose name means "cartridge," seemed very excited to be receiving his medal and was wagging his tail during the ceremony, reported Business Insider.
A video posted on Twitter by Stratcom Centre UA shows Trudeau searching his pockets for a treat during the award ceremony, because we know Patron would probably rather have a liver treat than a hunk of metal.
Patron the dog has received an official award alongside his colleagues from Ukraine President Zelenskyy, in the presence of Canada PM @JustinTrudeau. What an honour!pic.twitter.com/uig8VFi5z4— Stratcom Centre UA (@Stratcom Centre UA) 1652059851
The dog wasn't the only one to receive recognition during the ceremony.
Zelenskyy also awarded medals to Ukrainian technicians who defused mines, including Patron's owner, Major Myhailo Iliev, reported Reuters.
"Today, I want to award those Ukrainian heroes who are already clearing our land of mines," said Zelenskyy after the ceremony. "And together with our heroes, a wonderful little sapper — Patron — who helps not only to neutralize explosives but also to teach our children the necessary safety rules in areas where there is a mine threat."
Not only has Patron gotten the attention of politicians like Zelenskyy and Trudeau, but he's won over the hearts of hundreds of thousands of people.
The heroic dog has over 200,000 followers on Instagram, where Ukrainian officials often share his exploits, including Sunday's medal ceremony.
"This day will be etched in my memory for a lifetime because on this day, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in the presence of the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, awarded my master the state award of Ukraine - the Order of Courage III degree, and me with the medal 'For Dedicated Service,'" read the caption.
You can follow Patron's heroic exploits yourself on Instagram.
Or you can just follow for pics of a serious little dog in a tactical vest. Either/or!