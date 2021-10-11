8 Fall Activities In Muskoka That Let You Enjoy The Season To The Fullest
Time to plan that road trip!
If you're dreaming of fall colours, pumpkin treats, and autumn adventures, then Muskoka is the place to be this season.
The area transforms with vibrant foliage each year, and there are so many exciting harvest activities to enjoy.
Wade Through A Sea Of Berries
Price: $20+ per person
When: September 25 to October 24, 2021
Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Cranberry Plunge lets you splash through a bog full of berries for the ultimate harvest adventure. There are also wagon tours, trails, and more to enjoy.
Wander Along A Picturesque Boardwalk
Price: Free
Address: Highway 169, Torrance, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hardy Lake Provincial Park has an 8-kilometre loop that leads across the water to a tiny island, and it's a great way to take in the fall colours.
Hike Through A Red And Orange Paradise
Price: Free
Address: 1088 Buck Lake Landing, Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Limberlost Forest and Wildlife Reserve has tons of trails to explore that will take you through a vibrant woodland. Don't forget to sign the safety waiver in advance.
Hike To A Scenic Lookout
Price: Free
Address: Lookout Road, Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you want to soak up all the views, then the Lions Lookout Trail is a great spot to go. The 1.5-kilometre path will take you to the top of a hill, where you can gaze over Fairy Lake.
Sip Fall High Tea
Price: $32.95 per person
When: Throughout October
Address: 900 Bay St., Muskoka Wharf, Gravenhurst, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Blue Willow Tea Shop is offering a fall high tea filled with flavours like pumpkin and cranberry, and it's a delicious way to celebrate the season.
Hike To A Waterfall Surrounded By Colours
Price: Prices vary
Address: Algonquin Highlands, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Oxtongue River-Ragged Falls Provincial Park, this powerful waterfall transforms into a red and gold oasis each autumn.
Celebrate Everything Fall At A Garden Centre
Price: Free
When: Until October 31, 2021
Address: 1686 Aspdin Rd., Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sandhill Nursery has all sorts of fall activities to enjoy, including pumpkin bowling, two mazes, and concerts.
Get Lost In The Treetops
Price: $64 per adult
When: Until October 31, 2021
Address: 1180 Highway 60, Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Treetop Trekking lets you climb through the top of a forest, and it's a totally unique way to take in the fall colours.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.