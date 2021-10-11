Trending Tags

8 Fall Activities In Muskoka That Let You Enjoy The Season To The Fullest

Time to plan that road trip!

@highaboveviews | Instagram, @stefidancetovic | Instagram

If you're dreaming of fall colours, pumpkin treats, and autumn adventures, then Muskoka is the place to be this season.

The area transforms with vibrant foliage each year, and there are so many exciting harvest activities to enjoy.

Wade Through A Sea Of Berries

Price: $20+ per person

When: September 25 to October 24, 2021

Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Cranberry Plunge lets you splash through a bog full of berries for the ultimate harvest adventure. There are also wagon tours, trails, and more to enjoy.

Website

Wander Along A Picturesque Boardwalk

Price: Free

Address: Highway 169, Torrance, ON

Why You Need To Go: Hardy Lake Provincial Park has an 8-kilometre loop that leads across the water to a tiny island, and it's a great way to take in the fall colours.

Website

Hike Through A Red And Orange Paradise

Price: Free

Address: 1088 Buck Lake Landing, Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Limberlost Forest and Wildlife Reserve has tons of trails to explore that will take you through a vibrant woodland. Don't forget to sign the safety waiver in advance.

Website

Hike To A Scenic Lookout

Price: Free

Address: Lookout Road, Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you want to soak up all the views, then the Lions Lookout Trail is a great spot to go. The 1.5-kilometre path will take you to the top of a hill, where you can gaze over Fairy Lake.

Website

Sip Fall High Tea

Price: $32.95 per person

When: Throughout October

Address: 900 Bay St., Muskoka Wharf, Gravenhurst, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Blue Willow Tea Shop is offering a fall high tea filled with flavours like pumpkin and cranberry, and it's a delicious way to celebrate the season.

Website

Hike To A Waterfall Surrounded By Colours

Price: Prices vary

Address: Algonquin Highlands, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in Oxtongue River-Ragged Falls Provincial Park, this powerful waterfall transforms into a red and gold oasis each autumn.

Website

Celebrate Everything Fall At A Garden Centre

Price: Free

When: Until October 31, 2021

Address: 1686 Aspdin Rd., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sandhill Nursery has all sorts of fall activities to enjoy, including pumpkin bowling, two mazes, and concerts.

Website

Get Lost In The Treetops

Price: $64 per adult

When: Until October 31, 2021

Address: 1180 Highway 60, Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Treetop Trekking lets you climb through the top of a forest, and it's a totally unique way to take in the fall colours.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

This Majestic Cliff Trail In Ontario Brings You Soaring Views Of Red & Orange Highlands

There's even a waterfall hidden along the path!

@stephen_mason36 | Instagram, @millers.lens | Instagram

This stunning Ontario hike will bring you spectacular fall views, and you can gaze over a valley of red and orange from atop a cliff.

Robertson Cliffs is located near Sault Ste. Marie and is managed by the Algoma Highland Conservancy. The area boasts a majestic landscape and gazes over the rolling hills of the highlands.

9 Gorgeous Places In Ontario That Feel Like You're Exploring Europe In The Fall

No plane ticket needed.

@calvnlau | Instagram, @photozulu | Instagram

You don't need to spend all your savings on a plane ticket in order to experience Europe this fall. Ontario has so many places that will sweep you away across the ocean.

From hikes that will transport you to the Scottish Highlands to gardens that will give you Paris vibes, these spots are dreamy autumn destinations.

Blue Mountain Resort's 1-km Coaster Will Take You On A Wild Ride This Fall (VIDEO)

The track is filled with twists and turns!

@bluemtnresort | Instagram, @rcrew | Instagram

It is time to plan your trip to Blue Mountain Resort, as their Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster is an exhilarating way to see the brilliant fall foliage.

The ride will have you racing through a forest at up to 42 kilometres per hour.

8 Gorgeous Airbnbs In Ontario To Stay At This Fall That Are As Colourful As They Are Cheap

Perfect for your last minute getaway! 🍁

Airbnb, Airbnb

Are you dreaming of your next vacation? These gorgeous and affordable Airbnbs in Ontario still have dates available this fall and have fantastic views of the colourful leaves.

Below you'll find something for everyone, from mini cabins ideal for a solo staycation to large cottages perfect for a getaway with a few friends. Plus, some of the cottages have amazing perks like hot tubs, waterfront views, or a sauna.

