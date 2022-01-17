Trending Tags

8 Photos Of Frozen Ontario Landmarks That Show Just How Different Things Look In The Winter

These spots totally transform every year.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Ontario's landscape is always changing thanks to the province's four distinct seasons, and each one brings with it a new sense of beauty.

During the winter months, the province transforms into a glistening white wonderland, and these photos of snow-covered landmarks prove just how much things can change when the temperature drops.

These spots look completely different under a blanket of snow, and while not all of these destinations are open for visits during the colder season, these photos will give you a glimpse into their winter transformations.

The Cheltenham Badlands

Price: $20+ per vehicle, $10+ parking

When: Spring to fall

Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON

About: These iconic red hills turn to a dazzling shade of white in the winter, making them look like mini mountain ranges.

Website

Niagara Falls

Price: Free

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: You've probably seen this famous waterfall during the summer, but have you ever visited in the winter? The powerful cascade is surrounded by a frozen wonderland, and you'll feel as though you've stepped through a wardrobe into Narnia.

Website

The Grotto

Price: $8.50 daily admission per adult

Address: 469 Cyprus Lake Rd., Tobermory, ON

Why You Need To Go: This incredibly popular tourist destination is known for its crystal blue waters, but it becomes even more magical during the colder months. Glistening ice formations and mountains of snow turn this spot into a winter dreamland. If you plan on hiking around this area, be sure to stay safe, as trails are not maintained and can be icy.

Website

Scenic Caves Suspension Bridge

Price: $23 + per adult

Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ontario’s longest suspension footbridge offers incredible panoramic views during any season, and in the winter, the views are nothing short of enchanting. You can snowshoe across the bridge and gaze over a forest of snow-capped trees.

Website

Elora Quarry

Price: $9.29 per adult

When: June 7 to Labour Day

Address: 319 Wellington County Rd. 18, Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: This turquoise swimming hole freezes over during the winter season, and pillars of ice cling to the towering limestone cliffs.

Website

Sandbanks Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

When: Opening April 29, 2022

Address: 3004 County Rd. 12 RR#1, Picton, ON

Why You Need To Go: The massive dune formations at Sandbanks turn into glistening white peaks as they become blanketed in snow. The frozen lake and frosty shores make this spot look completely different than it does beneath the warm summer sun.

Website

Kakabeka Falls

Price: Prices vary

Address: 4853 Hwy. 11/17, Kakabeka Falls, ON

About: This powerful waterfall is so large, it's known as the "Niagara of the North." The cascade becomes a frozen wonderland during the cold season, and you can explore the area and take in the wondrous views.

Website

Rideau Canal

Price: Free

Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Every winter, the canal freezes over to create the world's largest skating rink. Complete with rest stops and vendors, this body of water undergoes a big winter makeover.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

