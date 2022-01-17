8 Photos Of Frozen Ontario Landmarks That Show Just How Different Things Look In The Winter
These spots totally transform every year.
Ontario's landscape is always changing thanks to the province's four distinct seasons, and each one brings with it a new sense of beauty.
During the winter months, the province transforms into a glistening white wonderland, and these photos of snow-covered landmarks prove just how much things can change when the temperature drops.
These spots look completely different under a blanket of snow, and while not all of these destinations are open for visits during the colder season, these photos will give you a glimpse into their winter transformations.
The Cheltenham Badlands
Price: $20+ per vehicle, $10+ parking
When: Spring to fall
Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON
About: These iconic red hills turn to a dazzling shade of white in the winter, making them look like mini mountain ranges.
Niagara Falls
Price: Free
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: You've probably seen this famous waterfall during the summer, but have you ever visited in the winter? The powerful cascade is surrounded by a frozen wonderland, and you'll feel as though you've stepped through a wardrobe into Narnia.
The Grotto
Price: $8.50 daily admission per adult
Address: 469 Cyprus Lake Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: This incredibly popular tourist destination is known for its crystal blue waters, but it becomes even more magical during the colder months. Glistening ice formations and mountains of snow turn this spot into a winter dreamland. If you plan on hiking around this area, be sure to stay safe, as trails are not maintained and can be icy.
Scenic Caves Suspension Bridge
Price: $23 + per adult
Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ontario’s longest suspension footbridge offers incredible panoramic views during any season, and in the winter, the views are nothing short of enchanting. You can snowshoe across the bridge and gaze over a forest of snow-capped trees.
Elora Quarry
Price: $9.29 per adult
When: June 7 to Labour Day
Address: 319 Wellington County Rd. 18, Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: This turquoise swimming hole freezes over during the winter season, and pillars of ice cling to the towering limestone cliffs.
Sandbanks Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
When: Opening April 29, 2022
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12 RR#1, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: The massive dune formations at Sandbanks turn into glistening white peaks as they become blanketed in snow. The frozen lake and frosty shores make this spot look completely different than it does beneath the warm summer sun.
Kakabeka Falls
Price: Prices vary
Address: 4853 Hwy. 11/17, Kakabeka Falls, ON
About: This powerful waterfall is so large, it's known as the "Niagara of the North." The cascade becomes a frozen wonderland during the cold season, and you can explore the area and take in the wondrous views.
Rideau Canal
Price: Free
Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Every winter, the canal freezes over to create the world's largest skating rink. Complete with rest stops and vendors, this body of water undergoes a big winter makeover.
