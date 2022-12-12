A Mom Shared What 'Nobody Tells You About Giving Birth' & TikTokers Are Rethinking Kids
"The epidural doesn't numb that."
For those of you experiencing major baby fever, you'll want to watch one mother's TikTok video about all the things she says nobody tells you about giving birth before you have one of your own.
TikToker Indy Clinton decided to be completely honest about what it's like giving birth to her almost one million followers, and some of the things she has to say are so horrific it might be just effective enough to be birth control.
In her video, which now has over 1.6 million views, Clinton starts by admitting that "there's a lot of things that if [she] knew everything [she] probably wouldn't have given birth."
On the top of her list was that "when you ask for an epidural, the anesthetist will talk you through all the risks while you are experiencing the worst pains of labour."
According to Clinton, they start telling you everything you don't want to hear when you're at the 'peak' of your pain.
"When you're literally contracting, they are telling you that there is a one in a million chance that you'll never feel your body again," Clinton says in the video.
But the labour pains were so bad that Clinton didn't care and still wanted the epidural.
Next, Clinton shared that the nurses and doctor "tell you to push like you're doing a big poo."
And yes, you will actually poo yourself a lot of the time since you're using the same muscles.
The third fact: "When you stand up after you've given birth and you go take a shower, it feels like your insides are about to fall out."
Clinton even admits that she thought her liver would fall out of her.
Yikes.
Next, "the ring of fire is quite literally the ring of fire," Clinton shares.
For those who may not know what "the ring of fire" means, it essentially refers to the point in the birthing process when the baby's head becomes visible in the birth canal once you've fully dilated, according to Healthline.
Clinton shared that you can "feel the baby's head coming through" despite getting the epidural.
"The epidural doesn't numb that," Clinton shares. "The epidural is supposed to numb the contractions only so you feel everything else."
The following fact won't sit well with people who value their personal space because, according to Clinton, "everyone checks you."
"I didn't realize when they check how dilated you are, they check with their hands. I just assumed they would look up at you," Clinton says in the video. "You lose all of your dignity giving birth, and you will never get it back."
The fact Clinton shared that shocked me the most was that "the epidural is 20% fentanyl."
Next: you don't get your epidural as soon as you ask for it. Regardless of your pain, you have to wait for the anesthetist, "and they can be super busy."
Sometimes you may even be expected to wait two hours before you receive your epidural.
Clinton also shared that you kind of give birth twice.
After birthing your child, you must also push out and give birth to your placenta.
"They push on your tummy, and it comes spurting out. It's like a big steak."
If you thought things couldn't get worse, Clinton then shares that you "bleed every single day for six weeks after you give birth."
"It's a nice little gift your body gives you after you've just birthed a human," Clinton sarcastically says. "Plenty of other gifts your body gives you like night sweats, hemorrhoids, stitches, postpartum hair loss, postpartum anxiety, postpartum depression."
Clinton really makes it sound like a fun time!
Lastly, if you thought that, at the very least, the pains of birth are over after labour, then Clinton really throws a damper on your hopes by springing that you actually "get afterbirth pains for days, and it gets so bad."
The pains are basically caused by your uterus shrinking back.
"It honestly feels like you are in labour all over again."
Other mothers chimed in with their takes in the comment section and confirmed that everything Clinton says in the video is quite accurate.
One commenter even asked, "is there any good parts?" Clinton responded, "I guess the child is a great reward."
Honestly, Clinton's video should be played in all sex education classes moving forward.