Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News

Acetaminophen Tablets Recalled In Canada Because A Label Error May Cause An Overdose Or Death

Bottles of Novo-Gesic Forte Acetaminophen Tablets are affected by the recall.

Acetaminophen Tablets Recalled In Canada Because A Label Error May Cause An Overdose Or Death
Health Canada, Health Canada

The newest recall in Canada to be aware of is regarding acetaminophen tablets that could cause an overdose or even death because of an error on the label.

On October 6, Health Canada reported that Teva Canada is recalling two lots of Novo-Gesic Forte Acetaminophen Tablets because the labelling error could lead to a person taking more than the maximum daily dosage for acetaminophen.

The bottle states a person shouldn't take more than nine to 12 tablets in 24 hours but the number of tablets should actually be eight.

The company has listed the affected products as Novo-Gesic Forte Acetaminophen Tablets that come in bottles and have a 500 mg strength.

With this recall, the 100-tablet bottle with the lot number 35364729A, DIN 00482323, UPC 068510028402 and expiry date of June 30, 2023, is affected. The product was first sold on August 3, 2021.

The 1,000-tablet bottle of the pills with the lot number 35217483A, DIN 00482323, UPC 068510028808 and expiry date of June 30, 2023, is also being recalled. Its first date of sale was September 8, 2021.

Health Canada

According to Health Canada, consumers who follow the incorrect directions on the bottles could ingest doses of acetaminophen ranging from 4,500 to 6,000 mg (or nine to 12 tablets) in 24 hours and experience symptoms of an acetaminophen overdose. Signs of this include nausea, vomiting, lethargy, sweating, loss of appetite and pain in the upper abdomen or stomach.

Abdominal pain could be the first sign of liver damage and might not be apparent for 24 to 48 hours. Liver damage can result in liver failure or even death in the most severe cases.

Health Canada is asking people to stop using the recalled products and return them to where they were purchased. If anyone thinks they or a family member have taken too much acetaminophen, they should call a local poison control centre right away.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

These Bikes Are Being Recalled Across Canada & Several People Have Already Gotten Hurt

They pose a "fall hazard" to the rider.

Health Canada, Health Canada

This latest Health Canada recall may just be a bit concerning to avid bikers.

According to an October 6 notice from the government agency, ElliptiGO Arc 3, Arc 8, and Arc 24 bicycles are being recalled due to a "fall hazard."

Keep Reading Show less

Health Canada Is Recalling These Party Favours Because They Just Might Damage Your Ears

Don't be a party pooper!

Health Canada, Health Canada

If you're planning on hosting or attending a party anytime soon, you may want to be aware of this latest recall from Health Canada.

In a news release on Tuesday, October 5, the government agency said there is a "potential auditory hazard" associated with the Party-Eh! Glow Set 24 Pieces (Glow in the Dark Party Favours).

Keep Reading Show less

A Paw Patrol Costume Which Is A Fire Risk & 6 Other Items Are Being Recalled Right Now

You should take these products back to where you bought them from. ⚠️

Party City, Government of Canada

Seven products and food items are among the latest to be recalled by Health Canada.

A Paw Patrol Skye costume for children is one of the products being recalled because there's a risk it could catch fire.

Keep Reading Show less

Birth Control Recall Issued In Canada Due To A Mistaken Placebo Pill In The Packaging

If you've got the wrong pill, Health Canada advises you head back to the pharmacy and replace the package!

Health Canada, Viorel Dudau | Dreamstime

Health Canada has issued a recall for one lot of Mirvala 28 birth control because some packs may contain an extra placebo pill.

In a statement issued late on Thursday, September 30, Health Canada said that the results of taking a placebo in place of an active pill could result in a pregnancy and other side effects such as spotting and irregular bleeding.

Keep Reading Show less