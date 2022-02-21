'America's Got Talent' Star Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski Has Died At Age 31
She withdrew from the competition to focus on her health.
America's Got Talent singer Jane Nightbirder Marczewski has died following a battle with cancer.
The 31-year-old shot to fame after her appearance on last year's series when she earned the Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell during her audition.
Her rendition of It's Okay has been viewed more than 39 million times since the performance in June 2021.
But the singer later announced she was withdrawing from the talent competition to focus on her health.
Others thanked her for "touching" them with her song. Simon Cowell described it as the "right decision" to focus on her health and said that she hadn't let anyone down.
On Sunday, a source told TMZ that she had passed away after months of receiving treatment for cancer.
Her last post on Instagram was five weeks ago where she said: "Honestly, things have been pretty brutal. But this is a photo of myself from last week where I felt pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real. I needed that. We’re all a little lost and it’s alright."
Mandel paid tribute to Marczewski on Twitter Monday, saying she was "such a bright inspirational light in all our lives."
@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.— Howie Mandel (@Howie Mandel) 1645457471
AGT host Terry Crews also posted a tribute to his Instagram page, saying: "We are saddened to learn about Nightbirde's passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde."