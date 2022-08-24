NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

best food in atlanta

These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings

Very good doesn't have to be very expensive.

A burger from Thumbs Up Diner. Right: A meal from Aviva By Kameel Mediterranean.

@thumbsupdiner | Instagram, @avivabykamee | Instagram
Atlanta's food culture is booming this year. With so many new restaurant openings, it's hard to know where to find the best food in the city.

Thanks to Tripadvisor reviewers, we've put together a list of the most amazing places to try right now without breaking the bank.

We focused on the highest-rated places listed as "cheap eats" on Tripadvisor. The rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

The 30 restaurants featured are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list!

#30. Fresh To Order CNN Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 1 Cnn Ctr NW Ste 220, Atlanta, GA 30303-2762
#29. Metro Cafe Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (643 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 229 Peachtree St. Suite B-17, Atlanta, GA 30303
#28. Fellini's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza
- Address: 909 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306-4267
#27. The Varsity

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,503 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 61 North Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30308-2166
#26. Fellini's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza
- Address: 2809 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-3135
#25. Kwan's Deli and Korean Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Address: 10 Park Avenue West Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30313
#24. Hankook Taqueria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Address: 1311 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-2303
#23. CNN Center Food Court

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (262 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 1 Cnn Ctr NW, Atlanta, GA 30303-2762
#22. Reuben's Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Soups
- Address: 57 Broad St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303-2324
#21. The Food Shoppe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 123 Luckie St NW #108, Atlanta, GA 30303-2114
#20. Lee's Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 4005 Buford Hwy NE Ste C, Atlanta, GA 30345-1684
#19. Delia's Chicken Sausage Stand

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 489 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316-1552
#18. Johnny Rockets

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (413 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 280 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
#17. Flying Biscuit Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 3280 Peachtree Rd NE Terminus Building Suite 145, Atlanta, GA 30305-2430
#16. Lovies Bbq

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Barbecue
- Address: 3420 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-1890
#15. Thumbs Up Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 826 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-5573
#14. DaVinci's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza
- Address: 1270 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309-3451
#13. Sublime Doughnuts

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
- Address: 535 10th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-5713
#12. Cafe Agora

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish
- Address: 92 Peachtree Pl NE Midtown, Atlanta, GA 30309-4111
#11. Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Taiwanese
- Address: 933 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-7900
#10. Corner Bakery Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cafe, American
- Address: 3368 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326-1008
#9. Corner Bakery Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 270 Peachtree St NW Ste 120, Atlanta, GA 30303-1283
#8. Grindhouse Killer Burgers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 1842 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30324-4840
#7. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (570 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 231 Peachtree St NE Suite a-05, The Mall at Peachtree Center, Atlanta, GA 30303-1603
#6. Silver Skillet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (407 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 200 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-5304
#5. Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert
- Address: 1198 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-5626
#4. Atlanta Breakfast Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (753 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 249 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313-1953
#3. Home Grown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 968 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30316-1410
#2. Thumbs Up Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (394 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 573 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
#1. Aviva by Kameel

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (803 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
- Address: 225 Peachtree St NE Inside the Mall of Peachtree Center, Atlanta, GA 30303-1701
