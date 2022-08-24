These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Very good doesn't have to be very expensive.
Thanks to Tripadvisor reviewers, we've put together a list of the most amazing places to try right now without breaking the bank.
We focused on the highest-rated places listed as "cheap eats" on Tripadvisor. The rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
The 30 restaurants featured are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.
Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list!
#30. Fresh To Order CNN Center
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 1 Cnn Ctr NW Ste 220, Atlanta, GA 30303-2762
#29. Metro Cafe Diner
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (643 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 229 Peachtree St. Suite B-17, Atlanta, GA 30303
#28. Fellini's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza
- Address: 909 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306-4267
#27. The Varsity
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,503 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 61 North Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30308-2166
#26. Fellini's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza
- Address: 2809 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-3135
#25. Kwan's Deli and Korean Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Address: 10 Park Avenue West Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30313
#24. Hankook Taqueria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Address: 1311 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-2303
#23. CNN Center Food Court
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (262 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 1 Cnn Ctr NW, Atlanta, GA 30303-2762
#22. Reuben's Deli
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Soups
- Address: 57 Broad St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303-2324
#21. The Food Shoppe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 123 Luckie St NW #108, Atlanta, GA 30303-2114
#20. Lee's Bakery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Address: 4005 Buford Hwy NE Ste C, Atlanta, GA 30345-1684
#19. Delia's Chicken Sausage Stand
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 489 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316-1552
#18. Johnny Rockets
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (413 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 280 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
#17. Flying Biscuit Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 3280 Peachtree Rd NE Terminus Building Suite 145, Atlanta, GA 30305-2430
#16. Lovies Bbq
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Barbecue
- Address: 3420 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305-1890
#15. Thumbs Up Diner
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 826 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-5573
#14. DaVinci's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza
- Address: 1270 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309-3451
#13. Sublime Doughnuts
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
- Address: 535 10th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-5713
#12. Cafe Agora
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish
- Address: 92 Peachtree Pl NE Midtown, Atlanta, GA 30309-4111
#11. Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Taiwanese
- Address: 933 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-7900
#10. Corner Bakery Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cafe, American
- Address: 3368 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326-1008
#9. Corner Bakery Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 270 Peachtree St NW Ste 120, Atlanta, GA 30303-1283
#8. Grindhouse Killer Burgers
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 1842 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30324-4840
#7. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (570 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 231 Peachtree St NE Suite a-05, The Mall at Peachtree Center, Atlanta, GA 30303-1603
#6. Silver Skillet
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (407 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 200 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-5304
#5. Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert
- Address: 1198 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318-5626
#4. Atlanta Breakfast Club
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (753 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Address: 249 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313-1953
#3. Home Grown
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Address: 968 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30316-1410
#2. Thumbs Up Diner
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (394 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 573 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
#1. Aviva by Kameel
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (803 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
- Address: 225 Peachtree St NE Inside the Mall of Peachtree Center, Atlanta, GA 30303-1701
