These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Chicago, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Very good doesn't have to be very expensive.
When it comes to food — particularly easy, cheap eats — Chicagoans have very specific opinions as we can see on restaurant rating websites like Tripadvisor. Whether they're fast food, fast-casual, or super cheap, all places are being judged for their food, service, value and atmosphere.
Since eaters are looking for the best food Chicago has to offer no matter the price, we compiled a list of the top establishments where to get easy, inexpensive delicious food options.
All places mentioned below are listed as "cheap eats" on Tripadvisor and the rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list!
#23. Murphy's Bleachers
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Address: 3655 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60613-4303
#22. Mariano's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, American
- Address: 333 E Benton Pl Ste 206 Unit 2519, Chicago, IL 60601-7411
#21. Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Address: 2051 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60647-3968
#20. Chicago French Market
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, French
- Address: 131 N Clinton St Between Washington and Randolph, Chicago, IL 60661-1506
#19. Al's #1 Italian Beef
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (612 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 548 N Wells St Wells Street And Ohio Street, Chicago, IL 60654-7119
#18. Epic Burger
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 517 S State St, Chicago, IL 60605-1616
#17. Goddess and the Baker, Wabash
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (442 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American
- Address: 33 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60603-3073
#16. Superdawg Drive-In
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (382 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Address: 6363 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60646-3726
#15. Devil Dawgs
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 767 S State St, Chicago, IL 60605-2108
#14. Pittsfield Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Address: 55 E Washington St Ste 183 Lobby, Chicago, IL 60602-2103
#13. Sprinkles Chicago
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (446 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
- Address: 50 E Walton St, Chicago, IL 60611-1420
#12. Portillo's Hot Dogs
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Address: 100 W Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60654-3710
#11. Big Star
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (431 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Address: 1531 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60622-1906
#10. Garrett Popcorn Shops
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert
- Address: 625 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3110
#9. Stan's Donuts and Coffee
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
- Address: 1560 N Damen Ave 1560 North Damen, Chicago, IL 60622-1942
#8. Cafecito
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (309 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Latin
- Address: 26 E Congress Pkwy Ste 1, Chicago, IL 60605-1236
#7. Intelligentsia Coffee
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (405 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe
- Address: 53 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601-7503
#6. Velvet Taco
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (306 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican
- Address: 1110 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610
#5. Firecakes Donuts
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (442 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
- Address: 68 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654-5604
#4. Bongiorno's Italian Deli and Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Address: 405 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3591
#3. Molly's Cupcakes
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
- Address: 2536 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614-1712
#2. Doughnut Vault
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (475 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
- Address: 401 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654-4902
#1. Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken - Streeterville
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
- Address: 233 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611-2926
