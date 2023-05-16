This State Beat Hawaii & Florida As The Best US Summer Destination & The Top 5 Might Shock You
Summer is just months away, which means people are gearing up to go somewhere exciting for a memorable getaway. While Florida's sunny weather and Hawaii's beaches typically prove a popular visit, this year...not so much.
WalletHub did a study ranking the best U.S. cities to travel to this summer using "budget-and fun-friendliness indicators," which ultimately dragged some tropical paradise destinations to second place and below.
Researchers looked at the cheapest flights compared to the number of attractions and even the cost of the average two-person meal.
Atlanta, GA takes the cake this time around, and it might be because it's not only wallet-friendly, but there are tons of things to do there aside from sunbathing at the beach.
Here's a quick glance at the Top 5 summer hot spots:
- Atlanta, GA
- Honolulu, HI
- Washington, D.C.
- Wichita, KS
- New York, NY
The Georgia capital might have taken the top spot because the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, one of the biggest in the U.S., allows for cheaper travel. The city ranked No. 9 in the nation for the "Travel Costs & Hassles" topic.
There are also tons of activities here, like the World of Coca-Cola, the Georgia Aquarium, the Botanical Garden, and much more, so it ranked No. 8 in "Activities." On average, it had fairly lower scores in each topic, making it the top choice.
While Honolulu might not come as a surprise in the top 5, the data findings were financially backed, which can be shocking because, according to PayScale, the cost of living in Honolulu is 84% higher than the national average. So, if you scale that down to a summer vacation, dining and leisure are most likely pricier than most places.
However, the tropical island ranked higher in weather (No. 1), activities (No. 2), and safety (No. 4). These numbers brought the city to the top 2.
Washington, D.C. is typically popular around cherry blossom season, which is Spring time, but it ranked well in "Safety" (No. 2) and "Attractions" (No. 15).
Wichita, Kansas seems to be a bit of a wild card, but it made it in the top five for its "Travel Costs & Hassles" (No. 7), "Local Costs" (No. 6) and "Safety" (No. 5).
Taking the fifth spot is New York, which is a well-known state for a tourist to be in, but it is a pretty expensive state to travel to.
As for Florida, Tampa ranked No. 7, and Orlando took the eighth spot.
No matter where you go, WalletHub found that the average flight nationwide to a popular summer destination costs $413. The average duration is 4 hours and 13 minutes.
So, when you're planning your next trip, you might want to compare some numbers!
