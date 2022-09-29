The Best US Cities For Vegans Were Revealed & Surprisingly, Texas Is Looking Meatless
Be a cow boy not a cow eater.
Barbecue is no longer the only food specialty you can find in the Lone Star State. Three Texas cities seem to be prioritizing meatless meal choices according to a recent study published by WalletHub in September that placed them among the top 15 "Best Cities for Vegans & Vegetarians" in the U.S.
Although some of the best BBQ spots can be found in Texas, more and more restaurants are starting to include vegan or vegetarian dishes on their menu based on the report. This is something that fast-food chains have also started to implement.
To determine which U.S. municipalities were the most suitable for people with vegan or vegetarian lifestyles, the study compared the 100 largest cities in the country across 17 different indicators that vary from the cost of groceries for vegetarians, the number of restaurants serving meatless options to the number of salad shops in a community.
The top 15 list includes Austin, El Paso, and Plano in Texas. The latter has the highest percentage of restaurants serving vegetarian options.
Here's the top 15 ranking places:
- Portland, OR
- Orlando, FL
- Los Angeles, CA
- Phoenix, AZ
- Austin, TX
- Seattle, WA
- San Francisco, CA
- Tampa, FL
- San Diego, CA
- Lexington-Fayette, KY
- Boise, ID
- Miami, FL
- Cincinnati, OH
- El Paso, TX
- Plano, TX
On the other hand, some Texas cities didn’t look very veggie-friendly as Laredo shows the lowest percentage of restaurants offering vegetarian choices, and Garland is among the places that have the lowest percentage of food venues serving vegan options. These two Texas areas have some of the communities with the fewest salad shops.