Plane Seating Guide: The Best & Worst Seats To Book Depending On Your Flying Style
Hate turbulence? There's a seat for that!
Ever wondered where the best place to sit on a plane is? Well, we've got you covered.
The best seat on a plane, generally, depends on the type of flight experience you're after, but there are definitely some seats to head towards and plane seats to avoid if you're a picky passenger.
To find out exactly where the best airplane seats are, we combined research and data from airline and travel companies like KAYAK, SkyScanner and HolidayExtras. And, fortunately, they all pretty much had the same advice.
From avoiding the window seats if you're prone to regular bathroom breaks, to choosing a seat over the wings if you're an anxious flyer, here's everything you need to know about where you should sit on a plane, depending on your personal preferences and flying style.
Where is the best seat on a plane?
There's actually no one-size-fits-all best seat on a plane. In fact, the best place to sit really depends on what you want to prioritize. For example, it may be important for you to have extra leg room, or you might want to sit somewhere where you're less likely to feel turbulence.
Skyscanner's research found that overall, though, the most sought after seat on a standard aircraft is seat 6A — thanks to its proximity to the front of the aircraft, it being located in an area with quieter engine noise, and because you're one of the first people to be served when the meal cart comes around.
However, no seat will be perfect for every passenger. So, here's a look at where you should be sitting, depending on your own specific flight priorities.
Where to sit on a plane...
...if you want personal space
One of the most uncomfortable things about flying is having to cozy up for long periods of time next to strangers, and being required to relax, eat and even sleep beside somebody you don't know. For this reason, many travellers prioritize extra personal space while flying. If this sounds like you, consider opting for a seat on the emergency exit row.
There are a couple of reasons why this section of the plane is perfect for passengers looking for more space. First and foremost, these seats often come with a higher price tag, so it's possible you'll be one of the only people prepared to fork out for them – and you could end up with a couple of seats or even a whole row to yourself.
Without a seat mate, not only will you have the cushy extra legroom that this section provides, you'll also benefit from that coveted elbow room too.
Another attractive feature of these seats is that you won't have another row of seats directly in front of you – which means no one will suddenly recline their seat into your personal space just as you're about to enjoy your meal.
There are some trade-offs, though.
Occupying this row comes with a responsibility; you must agree to operate the exit door and assist fellow passengers in case of an emergency.
Plus, the exit row can be a popular mid-flight gathering spot for other travellers looking to stretch their legs, so you might end up with some unexpected company – even if you do have a whole row to yourself.
And, lastly, you won't have a tray table in front of you in this section and you will have to stow all your belongings in the overhead compartment during take-off and landing, as these seats require unobstructed access to the exit in case of an emergency.
So, there are a few factors to weigh up. However, if getting as far away from other passengers as possible is your priority, the emergency exit row could be the best plane seat for you.
...if you get "hangry"
For passengers who have a propensity for turning into a hungry, impatient and perhaps even "hangry" traveller, this one's for you.
Opting for a seat at the front of the aircraft can be a game-changer. Firstly, sitting in the front typically translates to a quieter and more peaceful flight experience, minimizing irritations that might exacerbate your hunger-induced frustration.
Additionally, airlines often begin their food and beverage service from the front, gradually making their way to the rear. This means that passengers seated up front have a higher chance of being among the first to get their preferred meal choice, helping to keep those hangry feelings at bay.
Even if you hate in-flight food, choosing a seat towards the front of the aircraft means you'll be among the first to disembark upon landing — so at least you'll be a few steps closer to getting an on-ground meal than everyone else.
...if you hate turbulence
For those who grapple with turbulence-induced anxiety, choosing the right seat can be a game-changer. If you find yourself feeling uneasy during flights filled with bumps and jolts, opt for a seat at the front of the plane or directly above the wings.
Flight attendants often recommend these spots as they generally experience less of the rocking and swaying motions that turbulence can bring.
Just keep in mind that, on some planes, it can be slightly noisier directly above the wings due to the placement of engines.
Another smart move is to consider reserving a window seat. Peering outside can provide you with a visual gauge to assess the severity of any turbulence and can offer reassurance that the flight remains under control.
...if you don't like to be disturbed
If you're somebody who's looking for a bit of peace and quiet in the skies, why not consider a window seat?
When you settle into a window seat, you'll generally experience minimal disruptions in comparison to the middle seat or the aisle seat. Here, no one will tap you on the shoulder or shuffle past you to access the restroom.
Although the window seat area can feel a little snug, the trade-off is worth it for the views – whether that's the majestic Rocky Mountains as you soar over Canada or the shimmering city lights during descent. What's more, you'll have full control of the window blind next to you, so you can pull that down when you're ready for a nap.
It's worth noting that this choice isn't for the faint of bladder; you'll need a relatively strong one to avoid frequent bathroom trips.
If you're looking to be undisturbed, it's also wise to steer clear of seats adjacent to the restrooms, as these areas can get busy (and not to mention noisy, bright and smelly). Similarly, seats in the emergency exit rows, while tempting for their extra legroom, can be bustling hubs during the flight, especially if it's long-haul.
...if you use the bathroom a lot
If you're someone who frequently finds themselves making trips to the restroom during a flight, you should probably book the aisle seat.
Not only will you be able to navigate your regular bathroom visits with ease and discretion, you'll be spared from the discomfort of constantly disturbing fellow passengers and having to climb over them to get there.
You could also consider sitting near the restrooms, because being in close proximity will help you to keep an eye on their availability. Rather than enduring long queues and standing restlessly, you can seize the opportunity to slip in when the restroom is vacant. Easy!
...if you want to avoid kids
Want to steer clear of sticky fingers, screaming, and little legs kicking your seat? This might help you out.
Those hoping to avoid sitting beside kids should opt for seats away from the bulkhead, as this is often where bassinets are placed for infants. So, if you're aiming to minimize exposure to crying children during your flight, it's wise to pick a seat as far as possible from this part of the aircraft.
If you're on a larger plane, another strategy to steer clear of families with children is to choose window seats located on either side of the plane and avoid the middle sections. Families tend to gravitate toward the middle seats, making the window seats on the sides a more peaceful option for those seeking a quieter flight.
...if you want to be left alone
If you're looking to be left alone during your flight, your best bet is probably a seat towards the rear of the aircraft.
While the back of the plane may not be the top pick for those who dislike turbulence, it does have its own merits. This section is typically the least sought-after due to its distance from the entry and exit points, which can work to your advantage if you value peace and quiet.
What's more, you'll often find that these seats don't cost more (like emergency exit row seats do), making them a more budget-friendly choice.
However, seats towards the back of the plane can be more susceptible to the effects of turbulence. Plus, some planes position engines and auxiliary power units toward the rear of the body, which means it could be noisy here too.
There are a few factors to weigh up, but now you know!
Where is the worst seat on a plane?
When it comes to finding the worst seats on a plane, again, it largely depends on your priorities and personal preferences.
However, there are some generally less desirable seating options that travellers often try to avoid. Seats near the cabin restroom, for example, can be less than ideal due to the constant foot traffic, flushing noises, bright lights, and smells.
Seats directly in front of or behind the bulkhead may not be the best choice either, as they often lack tray tables and can be noisy due to the placement of bassinets. What's more, these seats often do not recline, adding to the discomfort.
Middle seats are also pretty unpopular, especially for solo travellers. Middle-seat passengers can find themselves squeezed between two fellow travellers who take over the armrests, leading to an uncomfortable and cramped journey. Middle-seaters also have to disturb their neighbours when they need to go to the restroom, which is always awkward as heck.
So, now you know. Bon voyage!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.