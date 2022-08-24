5 Things You Must Know About TikTok's Favorite Sorority Girl Kylan Darnell
People are obsessed with the University of Alabama student.
As the 2022 sorority rush took over TikTok this year, one University of Alabama student quickly became a crowd favorite among social media users.
"Rushtok" as it is popularly referred to on the app, shows the journey young students take, typically women, to join Panhellenic groups at American universities.
They love to make short videos showing their elaborate daily outfits and giving updates on their sorority choices.
Kylan Darnell, who attends the popular college in Tuscaloosa, AL came to the forefront of the annual TikTok trend with her stylish outfits and her "Disney-princess-like" demeanor that people comment admiration for.
Her TikToks have been viewed by millions of people, and the comment sections are filled with love. "I just love that I found your page, always make my days great 🥰🥰🥰", wrote an admirer on an OOTD clip, while another commented "I do believe you will be president of the United States one day".
The Internet world has gotten to know Darnell's life as a college student and new member of the University's Zeta Tau Alpha chapter, but here are some other facts you might not know about the platform users' favorite sorority girl.
Kylan Darnell is from Ohio
Despite attending a college deep in the Southern U.S., the popular sorority member is from the Midwest — North Central Ohio to be exact.
Kylan Darnell is a successful pageant queen
Darnell appears to be a pageant girl, through and through, as she's been doing them since a young age. After all, she currently holds this year's Miss Ohio Teen USA title.
In between attending classes at Bama and fun sorority events, she will represent her home state in the Miss Teen USA pageant on October 1, 2022 in Reno, NV.
Kylan Darnell's platform focuses on women's empowerment
Each woman who competes in beauty pageants at the national level typically has a mission, which relates to the betterment of different communities.
Darnell's service mission of leading her state's chapter of the "Girl Power" non-profit focuses on teaching young girls and teens different mental health topics like improving self-esteem and combating bullying.
Kylan Darnell is a former high school athlete
At a glance through the student's Instagram account, you can see snapshots of her playing soccer for her high school as well as cheering for the school's team.
She also was a dancer, which is a talent she uses when competing in pageants.
Kylan Darnell models around the country
Darnell models for brands like prom dress shop Henri's Cloud Nine and the iconic Sherri Hill brand, so she's always jet-setting off to photo shoots and modeling gigs around the country.
She documents her quick work trips to places like NYC and Las Vegas on her social media.