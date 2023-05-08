Alberta Has Declared A 'State Of Emergency' Due To Wildfires & There's Over 100 (PHOTOS)
More than 29,000 people have been evacuated so far.
Alberta declared a state of emergency after almost 30,000 Albertans were evacuated from their homes as over one hundred wildfires rage in the province.
In a press conference on Saturday, May 6, Premier Danielle Smith said the move would give the government "greater powers" to respond to the situation, including access to emergency funds, being able to mobilize additional support and they could work with municipalities, organizations and businesses to support affected residents.
"The safety and well-being of those affected remains our top priority," she added.
Alberta wildfire update – May 6, 2023 at 5 p.m.www.youtube.com
In an update on the situation posted on the evening of Sunday, May 7, the Alberta government said more than 29,000 Albertans had been displaced by the fires so far.
How many wildfires are burning in Alberta right now?
\u201cBeing near volatile wildfires is a truly humbling and frightening experience. \n\nYou can hear the roar of trees being incinerated in seconds, feel the radiant heat of big bursts of flame, and feel the fire sucking in air from all around it #ABfire #ABWildfire\u201d— Kyle Brittain (@Kyle Brittain) 1683408052
According to Alberta Wildfire, there are over 100 wildfires currently burning in the province, largely across parts of northern and central Alberta.
Alberta Wildfire also has an interactive map that can be viewed online, highlighting all of the wildfires that are underway.
What areas have been evacuated in Alberta due to the wildfires?
\u201cUhhh\u2026. So that doesn\u2019t look great. Anyone have any news for Peace River? We now have falling ash. Big chunks of falling ash. #ABWildfire\u201d— Katie O\u2019Byrne (@Katie O\u2019Byrne) 1683328406
- Parts of Brazeau Country, including the town of Drayton Valley
- Parts of Northern Sunrise County
- Rainbow Lake
- Fox Creek, Little Smoky and surrounding areas
- Parts of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and the Municipal District of Greenview
- Parts of the County of Grande Prairie
- Parts of Big Lakes County
- Parts of Lac Ste Anne County
- Parts of Yellowhead County, including the town of Edson
- The communities of Whitefish River and Aitkameg
- Parkland County and the Hamlet of Entwistle
- The Grovesdale area of the Municipal District of Greenview
- Areas west of Beaverdam Provincial Recreation Area and east of the Bighorn Dam, including the hamlet of Nordegg
- Parts of the County of Grande Prairie, including the Pipestone Creek area
- The town of High Prairie
- Parts of Wetaskiwin County
- The town of Valleyview
What is causing the wildfires in Alberta?
\u201cInsane drive towards Edmonton tonight with a wild fire burning\n#ABWildfire #abstorm #Edmonton #yeg #wildfireedmonton #wildfireseason\u201d— sam (@sam) 1683356039
As a result, the entire province is currently under a fire ban. Open burning is prohibited, including backyard fire pits and Forest Protection Area, Alberta Parks and many municipalities and communities have issued their own bans and restrictions too.
There is also a restriction on the recreational use of off-highway vehicles on public land.