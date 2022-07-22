Alberta Man Finished The Fastest Run Across Canada & Did It Wearing A Cowboy Hat (PHOTOS)
He just broke the record!
An ultra-marathon runner from Alberta has run all the way from the east coast of Canada to the west coast in under 68 days, beating a previous record for the cross-country run by almost five days.
Dave Proctor, who is from Okotoks, Alberta, finished his epic 7159 kilometre run at the Terry Fox statue in Victoria, B.C. on Thursday, July 21, and officially set the new Trans-Canadian speed record.
In an Instagram post, Proctor said his journey had led him to climb over five times the elevation of Mount Everest and he'd burnt through 12 pairs of shoes on the way.
However, Proctor said the experience had been "priceless" and that he relied on the support of his friends and family as well as a "boatload of bakery items" to get him through.
As for what happens next, Proctor said he's looking forward to "having a coffee in bed."
"If you are asking, no I’ll be taking tomorrow off running," he joked in his post about completing his journey.
Proctor began his epic journey in Newfoundland in Mid-May and ran an average of 100 kilometres a day to complete his cross-country run.
He was sharing his progress on Instagram daily, always wearing his signature cowboy hat with an orange band. While he started the trip clean-shaven, Proctor has amassed a pretty impressive beard on his travels too.
Proctor also saw some pretty amazing views on his travels as he ran through the mountains of B.C. and Alberta, as well as the prairies of Saskatchewan.
Proctor beat the previous record for cross-country run which was previously held by Al Howie from Duncan, B.C. in 1991.