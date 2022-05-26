People In Calgary Can Expect Property Tax Bills Soon & Paying Late Could Cost You Even More
Late fees are back to normal this year! 💸
The City of Calgary just announced that it has mailed out property tax bills and if you've received one, you need to make sure that you're all paid up by June 30 — or you could end up paying late fees.
The City of Calgary said the bills were sent to 545,000 residential and non-residential properties in the city this week, and people should expect to have received them by the end of next week.
Property tax is due by June 30, and if payment hasn't been received by July 1, property owners could get hit with a 7% late fee applied to any unpaid portion of the bill.
This marks a return to normal after the city council approved cutting late fees for the last two years due to the pandemic. Last year the late fee was only 3.5%.
The property tax deadline doesn't apply to property owners who already pay monthly through the city's Tax Instalment Payment Plan (TIPP).
Avoiding those fees on July 1 is easy, at least. You either need to submit payment for the tax or join TIPP by June 30.
"This penalty applies to all accounts that pay after the due date, including property owners who did not receive their tax bill in the mail," the City of Calgary added.
The city also noted that the Alberta Land Titles Office is approximately three months behind on ownership and address change updates, which could lead to tax bills being mailed out with outdated information.
Any property owners that haven't received their tax bill by the first week of June should contact 311 to obtain a statement of their account.
