6 Charming Small Towns In Alberta That Feel Like A European Vacation In The Fall
Grab a PSL and hit the road!
If you're looking to take a European vacation but you've realized your budget isn't going to quite stretch that far, there are actually quite a few adorable small towns in Alberta that are well worth a visit this fall.
These small towns have stunning views of the autumn leaves and give you all the European vibes without the expensive plane ticket.
If you're looking to get away, these are some of the most gorgeous small towns you should visit in Alberta:
Camrose
Address: Camrose, AB
Why You Need To Go: From a gorgeous little church overlooking a lake to rows of cute independent shops, Camrose makes the perfect stop-off to see the fall colours.
Banff
Address: Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're desperate to get those fall vibes, Banff is the place to be. Banff Ave. is magical when it's lined with golden trees and you'll get to see the snow-capped mountains too.
Waterton
Address: Waterton, AB
Why You Need To Go: Waterton looks like it could have been plucked straight out of a storybook. You can even head to the stunning Prince Of Wales Hotel for afternoon tea overlooking the lake.
Jasper
Address: Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: Jasper has the classic European mountain town feel right in the heart of the Rockies. It's the perfect spot to grab yourself a hot drink and watch the world go by.
Canmore
Address: Canmore, AB
Why You Need To Go: Not only is Canmore the most adorable town, it also has a ton of pretty places to head to during fall. You can take a stroll over Policeman's Boardwalk or visit Canmore Engine Bridge to see the most magical fall colours.
Sylvan Lake
Address: Sylvan Lake, AB
Why You Need To Go: This lakeside town really comes into its own in the fall. You can visit the town's stunning lighthouse, wander along the lakefront or even just relax in one of its many restaurants.