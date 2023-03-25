The Northern Lights Are Putting On An Epic Show This Weekend In BC & Alberta
Here's where you could see them! 👇
If you missed last night's stunning show of the northern lights, you might be in luck as it looks as though there could be more electromagnetic activity going on across Western Canada over the weekend.
Western Canadians were treated to a truly gorgeous aurora borealis on Thursday, March 23 to Friday, March 24 but apparently, it doesn't end there.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks said auroral activity will be high over the coming days until March 26.
It added that weather permitting, "highly active auroral displays" will be visible overhead, and if you want to check them out, you may be able to get an epic sighting in areas including Calgary, Edmonton, Fort McMurray and Fort Nelson and Prince Rupert.
However, if you're in Metro Vancouver, you might still be able to see the lights too, but they may also be visible lower on the horizon.
In a forecast, the Space Weather Prediction Centre said while there were "severe" G4 geomagnetic storms early on March 24, G1 to G2 minor to moderate storms are likely to continue through the weekend on March 25 and 26.
If you're not sure you'll catch the lights this weekend, according to the university's 27-day forecast, you might not have to wait too long for another showing as it's currently anticipating more high aurora activity from March 30 to April 1.
Either way, if you're desperate to see the northern lights, you'll want to head out sooner rather than later as according to Destination Canada, winter months are usually the best time to spot the lights as there are more hours of darkness.
