Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A Canada Border Services Agency Scam Is Targeting Canadians With A Fake ArriveCAN App

The scammers are asking for money even though the app is free to use.

A Canada Border Services Agency Scam Is Targeting Canadians With A Fake ArriveCAN App
@canborder | Instagram, Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Have you gotten an email or call from what seems to be the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) asking you for money, your SIN or other personal information? If so, someone tried to scam you.

The CBSA is warning everyone across the country about ongoing email, text, phone and online scams that have people posing as officials from the agency and using fake versions of the ArriveCAN app or the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) to try to con Canadians.

People are being asked to look out for fraudulent websites and smartphone apps pretending to be ArriveCAN or the eTA that ask for money.

The CBSA said ArriveCAN is free and an application for an eTA can only be made and paid for — the price is $7 — through the official government of Canada website.

In some instances, scammers are using phone numbers, logos, email addresses and employee names that falsely appear to be from the CBSA to mislead people.

The CBSA is reminding Canadians that it never requests SINs, credit card numbers or money by phone or email.

From Your Site Articles

A Manitoba Woman Lost $50K In An Online Romance Scam & 2 Suspects Have Been Charged

Two men from the GTA are accused of theft and fraud.

Terovesalainen | Dreamstime

Two men accused of taking $50,000 from a woman in an online romance scam have now been charged.

The woman, who lives in Manitoba but has not been named, met a man on an online dating website in July 2019. Over the next several weeks, the woman was misled by the man and tricked into sending thousands of dollars, according to Thompson RCMP.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada’s Travel Restrictions Will Officially Stay In Place Until At Least November 21

Existing border measures and entry requirements will be sticking around.👇

@flyei | Instagram, @aircanada | Instagram

Canada's existing travel restrictions and entry requirements will remain in effect for another nine weeks, Health Canada has confirmed.

In a notice shared on Sunday, September 19, the government agency revealed that the country's current border measures will stay the same until November 21 at the earliest.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Travel Restrictions Got A Major Update Today & Here's What You Should Know

Fully vaxxed travellers from abroad can return to Canada for non-essential reasons. ✈️

Zhukovsky | Dreamstime, @yvrairport | Instagram

Perhaps the biggest update to Canada's travel restrictions so far has come into effect as of Tuesday, September 7.

Fully vaccinated travellers from across the world (with just a few exceptions) will be welcomed back into the country for non-essential purposes, including tourism, sightseeing and visiting friends and family.

Keep Reading Show less

Scammers Are Legit Pretending To Be Mounties To Steal Cash & Identities From Canadians

Spoof callers are causing some serious issues for Ontarians.

blurf | Dreamstime

It is time to screen your calls, folks — some scammers are sneakily "spoofing" an RCMP detachment phone number and are hustling personal information out of callers.

On Friday, the RCMP issued a public warning of fraudulent calls that are claiming to come directly from an RCMP detachment in London, Ontario.

Keep Reading Show less