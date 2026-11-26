Canada has a little German town with cobblestone streets and Christmas charm
It's like stepping into a holiday postcard. ❄️✨
Who says you need a passport to experience a European Christmas? If you've dreamed of spending the holidays in a quaint European village, you don't have to travel across the Atlantic to do it -- you don't even have to leave the country.
Right here in Canada, you can visit a charming mountain town that looks like it belongs in the pages of a German Christmas story.
Tucked away in the Canadian Rockies, just a few hours south of Calgary and between the Purcell and Rocky Mountains, Kimberley is a scenic small town with Bavarian-inspired architecture, picturesque streets, and beautiful mountain scenery.
The town became known as the "Bavarian city of the Rockies" in the 1970s, with the city embracing its Bavarian theme by transforming its downtown area into a pedestrian-only shopping district called the Platzl.
The town is even home to Canada’s largest freestanding cuckoo clock. The clock stands 22 feet high, with Kimberley's name at the bottom, and if you put a toonie in, an animatronic version of the town mascot, Happy Hans, emerges from the top of the clock and yodels.
With its alpine-inspired buildings, cozy shops, and Bavarian style, it's easy to get the feeling of a getaway to Germany while visiting here — minus the long-haul flight.
While Kimberley is beautiful to visit in any season, winter is an especially perfect time for a trip.
Covered in a blanket of snow, the mountain town becomes even more charming and looks all the more magical as holiday lights and festive decorations go up over the town.
The mountain town is best known for its outdoor adventures, but its downtown area is what will make you feel like you've wandered into a European village from a storybook.
Visit the Platzl to find thrift stores and consignment boutiques, and shop for home goods, books, music, gifts, and more.
For stocking stuffers, check out the Moody Bee, where you can shop handmade lip balm, body butters and more.
There are also plenty of eateries and art galleries around the Platzl, so you can easily turn a walk around town into an entire afternoon of browsing.
Visit the Old Bauernhaus, a Bavarian restaurant serving authentic European dishes, to have a traditional German meal in a building made from wooden panels in Bavaria that's more than 380 years old.
Kimberley is surrounded by the Purcell Mountains and Canadian Rockies, with plenty of outdoor adventure opportunities when you're ready to venture beyond the shops.
Visit the Kimberley Alpine Resort for a day on the slopes. The resort offers more than 80 runs, making it a popular destination for skiing and snowboarding.
Every year, right around Christmas, the resort offers another magical way to enjoy winter -- night skiing. The Kimberley Alpine Resort is home to North America's longest lit night run, meaning you can enjoy the slopes under the stars.
In addition to daytime and nighttime skiing, the Kimberley Alpine Resort offers many other winter activities. The resort has live music every weekend from 3- 6 p.m. at the Stemwinder bar and grill, as well as S’mores Snowshoe Tours.
Visitors can also rent fat-bikes to cruise through the resort's groomed trail networks, or glide on the resort's outdoor skating rink.
With its Bavarian-inspired architecture, picturesque streets, festive decorations and snow-covered mountain scenery, Kimberley is a charming mountain town that offers a little taste of Germany right here in the True North.
If a European-inspired Christmas getaway is on your wish list, Kimberley is definitely worth a trip. You might just feel like you've spent the holidays in a little German village -- without even leaving Canada.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.